Full of Sex Exhibition opens at Sunshine Aquarium after sundown.

Tokyo’s Sunshine Aquarium, located inside the Sunshine City complex in the Ikebukuro neighborhood, is a facility dedicated to spreading knowledge and appreciation of aquatic life. Right now, though, that missions is being extended to include aquatic sex life too.

As of September 6, Sunshine Aquarium is proud to once again be hosting the Full of Sex Exhibition. This will be the fourth iteration of the event since its original one in 2019. It’ also the first since 2021, making it the first post-pandemic Full of Sex Exhibition, which the aquarium feels will have a renewed sense of relevance as lifestyles, including romance and expressions of physical affection, return to normal following the removal of social distancing concerns.

▼ In Japanese, the Full of Sex Exhibition is called the Sei Ippai-ten. It’s a play on words with the Japanese phrase seiippai, meaning “with all possible effort” and written with the kanji 精 (“spirit”), but instead using the kanji 性, also pronounced sei but meaning “sex” or “sexuality.” (I always like to include some educational content in articles before segueing to illustrations of marine animals humping).

The aquarium switches over to Full of Sex Exhibition-mode nightly from 6:15 to 9 p.m., with explanatory panels put out explaining the sex lives of various residents of the facility, such as the spotted garden eel, a type of eel whose Japanese name, chin anago, and shape often make people think of chinchin (the Japanese slang term for “dick” or “wiener”).

But it’s the physical sensations of sex, of course, that allow species to continue, and so the Full of Sex Exhibition also has hands-on exhibits. One of them is the Touching Box, which invites guests to stick their hands inside a box and “touch the animal’s 〇〇.”

▼ It should be noted that the symbols 〇〇 are commonly used in Japanese to show something has been censored, so they don’t necessarily mean testicles here, but it’s clear that the parts or facsimiles inside are somehow part of the mating process.

There’s also the Squeezy Squeezy Box, which is more upfront and promises “You can experience the feel of animal boobs to your heart’s content.”

Finally, the Peeping Room offers peepholes through which you can “see animals doing ‘that.’”

Of course, this wouldn’t be a proper Japanese event without some special food and merch, would it? So after you’ve had you fill of feeling aquatic dongs and boobs, you can head on over to the aquarium’s cafe, where they’ll be serving special latte art cocoa with adorable depictions of tiger sharks and penguins getting it on.

▼ True story: On a previous visit to Sunshine Aquarium, I did see two penguins passionately going at it, while all the other members of their habitat surreally stood around with the stoicism the species is known for.

There are also special food items such as a new salad packed with root vegetables as well as an extra-thick mushroom seasoned with extra garlic, root vegies and garlic both traditionally thought to give men stamina in the bedroom in Japanese folk wisdom.

And if you’re looking for a souvenir that will let you continue enjoying the spirit of the exhibition after you’re back home, during the event Sunshine Aquarium will be offering Full of Sex Exhibition condoms, six to a set.

The Full of Sex Exhibition is going on now, and continues until November 4.

