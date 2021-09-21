We bet you’ve never read the words “sexy” and “fish” in the same phrase before.

Sunshine City in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district offers a wealth of shopping fun, dining opportunities, and attractions. You could spend all day in the sprawling mega-complex and still not see everything it has to offer–but that’s OK, because from now until late December you can continue your exploration into the night at the on-site Sunshine Aquarium.

Following on the heels of last year’s Jellyfish Panorama event, the aquarium is bringing back a fan-favorite nighttime exhibition for the third time in the form of Night at the Sunshine Aquarium ~ Another Serving of Lots of Sex ♡.

▼ That’s an attention-grabbing title for sure!

This time, the exhibit expands on previous incarnations by taking an even deeper dive into teaching the public about the mysteries of copulation for the marine organisms housed at the aquarium. In particular, in front of each critter’s display tank is a neon pop art panel which details its unique courtship rituals, reproductive anatomical features, and sex habits.

One of the brand-new additions for this year is a peeping room. While the signs are a bit cryptic about exactly what kind of sight will greet you in such a place, given the event’s overall theme, it’s not hard to guess.

Another new feature of the exhibit is a collection of eight anatomical models of marine creatures’ sex organs sculpted by aquarium staff along with explanations about why they have those particular characteristics. You can also view fish swim bladders, which were actually used to make human condoms in years past.

As always, the exhibit offers a variety of unique photo ops to take with your significant other…or whoever you happen to be with at the event.

▼ We suppose that if the two of you decided to go on a date at this kind of event in the first place, a snapshot like this wouldn’t faze you.

Posing with 3-D holograms offers a particularly creative way to decorate your social media accounts.

Finally, to commemorate your visit, be sure to check out the exclusive goods sold in the shop which include tin badges, beverages, bath salts, t-shirts, and even condoms.

▼ Bath salts are 350 yen (US$3.18) each

▼ T-shirts are 2,500 yen each

General admission for adults ages 16 and up is 2,400 yen on Monday-Thursday nights and 2,500 yen on busier Friday-Sunday nights. Admission for elementary and junior high school students is 1,200 yen while younger children ages 4 and up is 700 yen. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or on the day of your visit.

While you’re exploring the rest of Sunshine City, be sure to also visit three restaurants within the third-floor Alpa restaurant area which have collaborated with the aquarium to offer specially themed dishes.

▼ Agio’s “Spaghetti with dried Mediterranean mullet roe and bergamot fragrance” (1,900 yen)

▼ Tama Sushi’s “Eggs, eggs, eggs!” (1,919 yen)

▼ Gen-chan’s “Mixed chirashi rice bowl and karaage with lots of sex” (1,280 yen)

In addition, those who present a same-day “Another Serving of Lots of Sex ♡” entrance ticket at Sunshine City’s Konika Minolta Planetarium between September 14-November 7 will receive a 20-percent discount on admission there. The first 500 visitors will also score original tie-in goods. Along similar lines, the Sky Circus Sunshine 60 Observation Deck will also offer you an incredible 50-percent discount if you present your same-day ticket from the exhibit.

▼ Dozens of candles illuminate the Sky Circus Sunshine 60 Observation Deck at night.

Now that we’ve given you an idea for a sexy Tokyo date night, let us also recommend a follow-up less sexier idea as well–stopping by the new bubble-wrap play park.

Event information

Another Serving of Lots of Sex Exhibit ♡ / 性いっぱい展おかわり♡

Sunshine Aquarium at Night / 夜のサンシャイン水族館

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashiikebukuro 3-1, Sunshine City World Import Mart Bldg. Upper Room

東京都豊島区東池袋3-1 サンシャインシティ ワールドインポートマートビル・屋上

Open: September 14-December 26

Hours: 6:15 p.m.-9 p.m. (last entrance at 8 p.m.)

Closed: November 14 (there will be additional closed days in December so be sure to check the website before your visit)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

