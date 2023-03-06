I wonder if it’s really about poison though…

Among the many aquariums in Japan, Sunshine Aquarium in Ikebukuro, Tokyo has really made a name for itself, largely from its many theme exhibits that stand out from the rest. From terrifying to sexy and everything in between, visitors can learn all kinds of facts about the highly diverse life in the oceans.

And now, back by popular demand is the Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Exhibit (Dokudokudokudokudokudokudokudokudokuten), or “Lots of Poison Exhibit” (Modokuten) for short. It might be a little hard to guess from the name, but the theme of this exhibit is poisonous creatures and plant life both above and below the ocean’s surface.

This is actually the third time Sunshine Aquarium is holding the exhibit with the first being the Lots of Poison Exhibit in 2014 and Lots of Poison Exhibit 2: Ouch in 2017.

▼ Posters from the Lots of Poison Exhibit (left) and Lots of Poison Exhibit 2: Ouch (right)

So, it has returned once again, this time as the Lots of Poison Exhibit ReMix with a capital M for, we can only assume, “Man, there sure is a lot to learn about poisonous animals here.” About 25 poisonous lifeforms will be highlighted with explanations about the effects and severity of their toxic components.

▼ The Xingu River ray, sea apple, fire salamander (with a 3/5 poison rating), and giant moray are a few of the stars of this show

In addition to signs and displays full of information, professional zoo and aquarium staff will share some of their own encounters with poisons and the creatures that contain them. And while it’s debatable to really call it “poison,” the notorious smell of a skunk really packs a punch, so there’s also a noses-on display featuring a toned-down and less adhesive reproduction of it.

It’s sure to work up an appetite in anyone, and as luck would have it, Sunshine Aquarium is also selling limited-edition poison-themed snacks! Poisonous animals tend to be quite beautifully colored as a warning to predators, as are these lollipops (300 yen [US$2.20] each), purchased along with the 600 yen admission fee.

And why not give yourself a nice sugar high by licking the backs of one of these frog macarons. These are based on Amazon blue milk frogs to be exact.

▼ The milk frog appears to be the mascot of this exhibit and appears on a lot of its merch, such as these stickers

They’re given that name because of a mildly poisonous milky substance secreted from their bodies when threatened. That’s also the inspiration for the blue-colored white-chocolate popcorn, sold alongside a purple blueberry flavored version for 600 yen each.

There certainly is a lot to see, smell, and eat at the Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Exhibit during while it’s on from 17 March to 5 November, and all with a pretty decent chance you won’t get poisoned yourself!

Event information

Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Poison Exhibit ReMix / 毒毒毒毒毒毒毒毒毒展 ReMix

Sunshine Aquarium Special Exhibit Area

サンシャイン水族館 特別展会場

Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Higashi-ikebukuro 3-1

東京都豊島区東池袋3-1

Admission: 600 yen / 900 yen with lollipop (Aquarium admission is separate)

Period: 17 March – 5 November, 2023

Website

