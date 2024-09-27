Enako’s Futaba is joined by cosplayers portraying Mai and other members of the new Fatal Fury game.

The Tokyo Game Show is going on right now, and while some might say that in the modern age publishers can just as easily put the word out about their newest games online, there’s a special kind of excitement that can only come from in-person events that gather fans together under one roof. Developer SNK, gearing up for the release of City of the Wolves, the first new game in the Fatal Fury series in more than 25 years, is especially eager to build buzz, and so they have a whole team of cosplayers promoting the game by dressing as its cast at their TGS booth.

At first glance, it might seem a little odd that the cosplayers dressed as Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, the protagonists of the overall Fatal Fury franchise and City of the Wolves respectively, are pushed out to the sides of the above shot. However, that’s because standing in the center is none other than…

…Enako, Japan’s top cosplayer, dressed as Hotaru Futaba.

▼ A preview pic of Enako’s Hotaru cosplay, posted prior to the event

Enako was at the SNK booth on Thursday, the first day of TGS, and will be there again on Saturday. She’s actually not the only official real-life Hotaru at the event, though, as on Friday cosplayer Eika filled the same role.

Also part of the City of the Wolves cosplay contingent is Saki Miyamoto as Mai Shiranui in her new-for-City of the Wolves outfit (appearing September 26-29).

Meanwhile, prior to the opening of the Tokyo Game Show, Saki Yoshida shared photos of her cosplay of Mai’s banned-from-Smash Brothers costume…

…while at the event, she’s at the SNK booth as City of the Wolves’ B. Jenet (September 26-29).

Finally, rounding out the group and appearing September 26-29 are cosplayers Aki as Terry Bogard and Momo Momodo as Rock Howard.

In addition to cosplayers, SNK is promoting City of the Wolves with a playable demo at Tokyo Game Show, with commemorative prizes for those who win multiple matches. The full game isn’t scheduled for release until April, but in the meantime we have at least solved the mystery of Terry’s puzzling pose he strikes before one of his most iconic attacks.

Source: Twitter/@SNKPofficial_jp

Top image: YouTube/SNK OFFICIAL

Insert images:

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!