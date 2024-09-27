Enako’s Futaba is joined by cosplayers portraying Mai and other members of the new Fatal Fury game.
The Tokyo Game Show is going on right now, and while some might say that in the modern age publishers can just as easily put the word out about their newest games online, there’s a special kind of excitement that can only come from in-person events that gather fans together under one roof. Developer SNK, gearing up for the release of City of the Wolves, the first new game in the Fatal Fury series in more than 25 years, is especially eager to build buzz, and so they have a whole team of cosplayers promoting the game by dressing as its cast at their TGS booth.
【#TGS2024】— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) September 26, 2024
この後13時よりSNK eSPORTSステージ（SNKブース内）にてコスプレイヤーフォトセッションを開催📸
本日はこれが最後のフォトセッションとなります！
SNKブースにてお待ちしております✨https://t.co/vwyBbmo2Yt#SNK #餓狼伝説 #FatalFury pic.twitter.com/06kCJmaprv
At first glance, it might seem a little odd that the cosplayers dressed as Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, the protagonists of the overall Fatal Fury franchise and City of the Wolves respectively, are pushed out to the sides of the above shot. However, that’s because standing in the center is none other than…
本日はSNKブースにて、双葉ほたるのコスプレで出演してました！— えなこ (@enako_cos) September 26, 2024
ブースに遊びに来てくれた皆さん、ありがとうございました🥳✨
明後日28日も同じスケジュールで出演するのでお待ちしてます！！#餓狼伝説 #FatalFury #TGS2024 pic.twitter.com/qhfUtZvW3d
…Enako, Japan’s top cosplayer, dressed as Hotaru Futaba.
本日の『東京ゲームショウ2024』は— えなこ (@enako_cos) September 26, 2024
SNKブースにて双葉ほたるのコスプレで出演します！
ステージとモニュメント前でのフォトセッションに登場するので見ににてね📷✨
①11:00〜11:30
②12:00〜12:30
③13:00〜13:30
🔻https://t.co/k2fFONF9vQ pic.twitter.com/QOCj0I4HJB
【#TGS2024】— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) September 26, 2024
『餓狼伝説CotW』コスプレイヤーさんご紹介🐺#えなこ さん@enako_cos（双葉ほたるコスプレ）✨
9月28日（土）もご出演いただきます🙇https://t.co/vwyBbmo2Yt#SNK #餓狼伝説 #FatalFury pic.twitter.com/NPYNr2dIkA
▼ A preview pic of Enako’s Hotaru cosplay, posted prior to the event
【お知らせ】— えなこ (@enako_cos) September 20, 2024
9/26(木)、28(日)
『東京ゲームショウ2024』のSNKブースに
て
双葉ほたるのコスプレで出演します！
フォトセッションもあるので、ぜひブースに遊びに来てね🥳✨
🔻https://t.co/VDZeE5WaOr#餓狼伝説 #FatalFury #SNK #TGS2024 pic.twitter.com/ui1riqLAZx
Enako was at the SNK booth on Thursday, the first day of TGS, and will be there again on Saturday. She’s actually not the only official real-life Hotaru at the event, though, as on Friday cosplayer Eika filled the same role.
【#TGS2024】— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) September 27, 2024
『餓狼伝説CotW』コスプレイヤーさんご紹介🐺#えい梨 さん@kaorokuri（双葉ほたるコスプレ）✨https://t.co/vwyBbmo2Yt#SNK #餓狼伝説 #FatalFury pic.twitter.com/jFdgRNLwq6
Also part of the City of the Wolves cosplay contingent is Saki Miyamoto as Mai Shiranui in her new-for-City of the Wolves outfit (appearing September 26-29).
【#TGS2024】— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) September 26, 2024
『餓狼伝説CotW』コスプレイヤーさんご紹介🐺#宮本彩希 さん@saki_miyamoto（不知火 舞コスプレ）✨
9月27日（金）～9月29日（日）もご出演いただきます🙇https://t.co/vwyBbmo2Yt#SNK #餓狼伝説 #FatalFury pic.twitter.com/18Oiuhks97
#TGS2024— 宮本彩希 (@saki_miyamoto) September 26, 2024
初日ありがとうございました！！
SNKのブースに不知火舞のコスプレで出演させていただきました
『餓狼伝説CotW』スペシャルマッチでは、実際にプレイすることもできて楽しかったです🎮
明日以降も出演させていただきますので、引き続きよろしくお願いします🌸https://t.co/GReqqpxibu… pic.twitter.com/1j1tzklp7W
Meanwhile, prior to the opening of the Tokyo Game Show, Saki Yoshida shared photos of her cosplay of Mai’s banned-from-Smash Brothers costume…
太ももがワイドすぎて前垂れが小さく見える不知火舞ちゃん見て欲しい pic.twitter.com/djTNhWMMxp— 吉田早希 (@yoshida_saki) September 21, 2024
…while at the event, she’s at the SNK booth as City of the Wolves’ B. Jenet (September 26-29).
【#TGS2024】— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) September 26, 2024
『餓狼伝説CotW』コスプレイヤーさんご紹介🐺#吉田早希 さん@yoshida_saki（B.ジェニーコスプレ）✨
9月27日（金）～9月29日（日）もご出演いただきます🙇https://t.co/vwyBbmo2Yt#SNK #餓狼伝説 #FatalFury pic.twitter.com/WNl9wEGRuI
本日は #SNK ブースさんにて— 吉田早希 (@yoshida_saki) September 26, 2024
B.ジェニーのコスプレをさせて頂きました〜⚓️💜
餓狼伝説CotWスペシャルマッチでも無事に勝つ事が出来てめちゃくちゃ嬉しかったですദ്ദിᐢ- ̫-ᐢ₎✨
ワンボタンでコンボできるの楽しくて早くジェニーも動かしたくなっちゃった🙂↕️♬#餓狼伝説 #FatalFury #TGS2024 pic.twitter.com/WosyF0C67B
Finally, rounding out the group and appearing September 26-29 are cosplayers Aki as Terry Bogard and Momo Momodo as Rock Howard.
【ロック・ハワード/餓狼伝説】— 桃戸もも (@tmmt_san) September 26, 2024
TGS ビジネスデイ1日目
ありがとうございました🔥✨#TGS #TGS2024 #餓狼伝説 #SNK pic.twitter.com/10Npc3P3Nt
In addition to cosplayers, SNK is promoting City of the Wolves with a playable demo at Tokyo Game Show, with commemorative prizes for those who win multiple matches. The full game isn’t scheduled for release until April, but in the meantime we have at least solved the mystery of Terry’s puzzling pose he strikes before one of his most iconic attacks.
Source: Twitter/@SNKPofficial_jp
Top image: YouTube/SNK OFFICIAL
Insert images:
