Enako’s newest cosplay is taking fans’ breath away.
Usually, when we see Enako, Japan’s number-one cosplayer, showing off a new costume she’s dressed as a character from an anime or video game series developed in Japan or elsewhere in Asia. For example, last month she cosplayed as Yor, the maternally minded master assassin from Spy x Family, Hochi Shojo, and since then she’s done cosplays for mobile games Hochi Shojo and Line: Monster Farm too.
放置少女のバレンタイン動画はもう見ましたか？？— えなこ (@enako_cos) February 14, 2023
今回は初お披露目のMR劉備のコスプレです✨
ドキドキしながら見てねლ(´ڡ`ლ)💕https://t.co/pHH6bF5RLU pic.twitter.com/j4b79VTCGV
スマートフォンゲーム「LINE：モンスターファーム」がついにリリース🌟— えなこ (@enako_cos) March 1, 2023
なんと！私がモンスターファームの世界に！えなこからモンスターが誕生…！？
ゲームをプレイしてえなこからどんなモンスターが出るか再生してみてね🥳✨
🔻DLはコチラ🔻https://t.co/ScXEsTVOtS pic.twitter.com/mgDpNiGCe3
But this week Enako branched out by cosplaying as a character who originates all the way on the other side of the Pacific: Viper.
【コスプレ】— えなこ (@enako_cos) March 14, 2023
VALORANT / Viper(ヴァイパー)
「いつまで息が続くかしら。」 pic.twitter.com/eNl1UgC1sY
“I wonder how long you’ll continue breathing,” tweeted Enako along with the photo of herself transformed into the venomous agent from California-based Riot Games’ Valorant.
▼ Valorant Viper gameplay
Though it’s a departure from the cuter cosplays she’s best known for, Enako’s Viper version has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from commenters.
“So cool.”
“Switching my main to Viper for the rest of my Valorant-playing days.”
“Whoa! I couldn’t even tell that was Enako at first.”
“Looks totally different from how I’m used to seeing her.”
“Total transformation.”
“She’s got such a wide range of cosplay skills.”
“This cosplay is from a whole other dimension.”
For those who’ve been keeping a close eye on Enako’s career, the Valorant cosplay may not have been a total surprise. In addition to cosplaying, she’s branched out into video game streaming, and she’s been playing Valorant recently, even entering her first tournament for the game earlier this month.
初めてのVALORANT大会！REDチーム優勝しました🥳！！— えなこ (@enako_cos) March 5, 2023
今までヨル使ったことなかったので緊張してたけど 50キル嬉しかった…！！
皆さん応援ありがとうございました🙇♀️✨#SBINEXUM pic.twitter.com/nskkpcbZAs
And as you can see from her post-tournament tweet above, she used Yoru, meaning Viper isn’t the only character she’s got an affinity for, so maybe we’ll see more Valorant cosplay from Enako in the future.
