Instead of being filled with Pokémon, these Poké Balls are filled with anko!

The visual design/naming of Japanese confectioner Ariake’s flagship Harbour baked goods is pretty abstract. With Ariake being based in the port town of Yokohama, they wanted some sort of nautical theme, and what they came up with were oblong chestnut cakes that are supposed to be reminiscent of ships sailing through the harbor, as pictured above.

However, a ship and a harbor are two different things, and with “harbor” itself not being a term that’s got a whole lot of traction as an English loanword in Japanese, Ariake is kind of flexible on the shape of its sweets. For example, the Milk Harbour sub-brand looks like this.

But if Milk Harbour don’t have to look like ships, and apparently don’t have to look like anything at all, there’s no reason they can’t look like Poké Balls, is there?

On sale as of January 15, the Pokémon Milk Harbour Mont Blanc are made from enticingly sweet cakes with condensed milk and honey mixed into the dough prior to baking, and filled with a chestnut paste-enhanced anko (sweet bean paste). Each is individually packaged in a wrapper illustrated with starter Pokémon from the franchise’s various regions, and there’s also a five-piece box with an additional cute paper covering. Note that there are actuality six different individual wrapper combinations, contained randomly in the box sets, so it’s not possible to obtain them all without buying at least two boxes, so there’s an incontrovertible excuse to buy multiple boxes of sweets.

Individual Pokémon Milk Harbour Mont Blanc are priced at 173 yen (US$1.15), and the five-piece box is 864 yen (1 yen less than buying five pieces individually, further proving that buying in bulk is the prudent choice). They’re available at Ariake standalone shops, department stores, and through the Ariake online shop, and while they’re technically limited-time items created as part of the Pokémon franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration this year, they’ll be on sale all the way through the end of December.

