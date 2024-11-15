Shredding Sanrio style.

Ever since opening their flagship store in Tokyo last year, legendary guitar maker Fender has been really busy coming up with new limited edition Japanese models that combine sophisticated technology with a sleek style. And you probably can’t get a model more Japanese than a Hello Kitty Fender.

Fender released Hello Kitty models a couple decades ago under their Squier brand but now they’re back and better than ever with the Made In Japan Fender Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster, found only at the Fender Flagship Tokyo store for 330,000 yen (US$2,100).

This lean kawaii monster is holding high-gain, single-coil Hybrid II Custom Voiced Pickups and uses a C-shaped maple neck and a standard 9.5-inch radius fingerboard. There are no fret markings except for a single red ribbon at the 12th fret. The body has an image of Hello Kitty sitting among oodles of ribbons that spill out onto the pickguard.

Guitar-playing Hello Kitty fans outside Japan needn’t worry either as stylish Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster reboots of the original Squier models are being rereleased worldwide. These updated versions come with Fender humbuckers and Hello Kitty head-shaped pickguards, available in pink or white for 74,800 yen ($480) in Japan.

▼ Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster (Pink)

▼ Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster (White)

▼ Japanese rock band Otoboke Beaver’s Yoyoyoshie and Hello Kitty try out a pair.

Fender is also selling all kinds of pink accessories like patch cords, fuzz pedals, guitar bags, and more. There’s also an array of clothing and lifestyle goods for those who simply enjoy the aesthetic of Hello Kitty holding a guitar without actually playing one themselves.

These items are all exclusive to the Fender Flagship Store but can be purchased online from anywhere in Japan.

This is all in honor of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, which Fender Flagship Tokyo is also commemorating in Fender Kawaii Week with Hello Kitty from 13 to 19 November.

During this week, the first 50 customers who spend more than 5,500 yen on Hello Kitty items each day will receive a free Hello Kitty Apple Ginger Milk Tea. This drink’s design is based on the Made In Japan Fender Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster and is flavored after Miss Kitty’s favorite food.

It’s definitely an assortment of eye-catching instruments, equipment, and merch, but I’d recommend picking some up while you can because we probably won’t see them again until Hello Kitty hits the ripe old age of 75.

Source: Fender Japan, PR Times

Images: PR Times

