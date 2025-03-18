Sakuuuuuura on the water…

Japan is gradually awakening from the cold snowy winter and soon vibrant pink cherry blossoms will herald the beginning of spring. These delicate flowers serve as a reminder of life’s transience, brilliance, and ability to begin anew.

Fender Japan, as a part of their constantly growing roster of limited edition Made in Japan guitars, will also welcome spring by releasing a selection of cherry blossom-adorned Telecaster guitars on 21 March, one day after the vernal equinox.

These Made in Japan Limited Sakura Telecasters will be available with three different designs on the body that reflect different ways of seeing cherry blossoms. First, there’s Hatsu-Zakura or “First Cherry Blossoms” which shows the early stages of the cherry blossom season and that exciting feeling of spring beginning when you see them for the first time each year.

Next is the Oun, which is a Japanese term that means “Sakura Clouds” and describes the situations where numerous trees together have cherry blossoms in full bloom so that it looks like a bunch of clouds as a whole. The image on the guitar shows such a scene in which it’s difficult to tell where the blossoms stop and the actual clouds begin.

And last but not least, there’s the Ouka-Ranman or “Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom” which depicts the flowers at their peak. As beautiful as they are, during this brief period areas with sakura trees are also unfortunately flooded with people, but with the body of this Made in Japan Telecaster, they can be enjoyed anytime in the comfort of your own home.

Aside from their visual style, all three guitars have the same build, which consists of Vintage-Style Single-Coil pickups, Vintage-Style tuners, and clear pickguards to let the imagery shine through. Their standard 9.5-inch U-shaped necks have narrow tall frets and a satin finish, while the body is painted white on the sides and back to maintain the brightness of the cherry blossom theme.

Each guitar will sell for 198,000 yen (US$1,300) either from the Fender Flagship Tokyo store, authorized dealers, or from the Fender Japan official online shop. So, be sure to pick one up and shred your way through “Sakura Sakura“, or better yet, buy one for me, plug me into an amp at your favorite hanami spot, and watch as I clear all the people out of the area for you and your friends to enjoy all to yourselves.

Source: Fender Japan, PR Times

Images: PR Times

