Fans of the popular energy drink who also appreciate a classic Japanese wintertime flavor will want to get their hands on this new offering.

For many Japanese families, the thought of winter conjures up images of sitting at the kotatsu heated table while watching TV and peeling a mikan, also known as a satsuma mandarin, for a burst of citrus flavor. As anyone knows who’s ever sat at a kotatsu in the middle of winter can attest, once you sit down, it’s really, really hard to get back up.

When the kotatsu has thrown your productivity right out the door, perhaps an energy drink would be a welcome way to get back into the swing of things. First introduced to Japan in 2005, Austrian energy drink Red Bull has luckily paid homage to the simple Japanese wintertime pleasure of eating mikan at the kotatsu by releasing a Japan-exclusive winter edition flavor called kankitsu mikan (柑橘みかん).

▼ 2024 Red Bull Winter Edition: Kankitsu Mikan

Released on November 26, the drink comes in 250-milliliter (8.5-ounce) cans for a suggested retail price of 198 yen (US$1.33). It can be purchased at various convenience stores, supermarkets, drug stores, and other shops throughout Japan, but as quantities are limited, we recommend seeking it out sooner rather than later if you want to try it for yourself. Having some on hand for your next kotatsu gaming night sounds like the perfect plan, too!

Source: Red Bull Japan via My Game News Flash

Top image © SoraNews24

