Japanese NBA player collaborates on design that features another symbol of good luck besides sakura.

For footwear fans, the first thing that springs to mind when they hear “Air Jordans” is basketball. It makes sense, seeing as how the Nike shoe line is named after NBA legend Michael Jordan and all.

However, when you see the newest Air Jordan mode, the visual language doesn’t shout “slam dunks” so much as “blooming sakura.”

Cherry blossoms aren’t the only traditionally Japanese motif on these wearable art canvases, either. You’ll also see cranes, a symbol of longevity and prosperity in Japanese culture, which also contribute part of these sneakers’ name: the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Rui Hachimura Cranes.

Of course, you can’t ignore the “Rui Hachimura” part of that name either. A basketball star in Japan since his high school days, Hachimura, born to a Japanese mother and Beninese father, is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and playing at the highest level of the sport has made him a beacon of hope for other Japanese athletes with big hoop dreams. Hachimura and Nike collaborated on the shoes’ design.

In addition to sakura and cranes, the shoes are distinguished by black/metallic gold swoosh and insoles with the letter H, stylized in a manner evocative of Japanese brushstroke calligraphy.

Seeing as how the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Rui Hachimura Cranes are low-tops, Hachimura is unlikely to suit up in them next month during the Lakers/One Piece game night collaboration. However, the stylish and unique design is sure to turn heads whenever and wherever you wear them.

The sakura Air Jordans go on sale January 25, priced at 23,650 yen (US$150), and will be available through the Nike online store here.

Source: Nike via Japaaan

Images: Nike

