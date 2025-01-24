Beautiful display of Japanese care and attention brings warmth to this snowy tourist site.

Rural regions in Japan have to do a lot more work than big cities to attract the attention of tourists, but one way they’ve been able to achieve that in recent years is with the help of Pokéfuta, or “Pokélids”. These manhole covers, adorned with Pokémon that tie in with the specific region in which they’re located, are beautiful works of art that draw fans from all over the country, and one up in Hokkaido Prefecture is so beloved it’s become known as the most overprotected manhole in Japan.



▼ Our reporter Seiji Nakazawa found himself just four stations away from the manhole when he was in Asahikawa recently, so he hopped on a train to check it out.

The train trundled along a single track, taking Seiji out into the snowy wonderland surrounding the city.

With roughly only one train per hour on the JR Soya Main Line stopping at Pippu Station, where the manhole is located, Seiji felt like an explorer charting new territories.

▼ When he arrived at Pippu Station…

▼ …the quiet area in front of the station felt even quieter for all the fallen snow.

▼ With pristine snow all around, it was as if Seiji was the only person in town.

The place was so deserted he felt as if he could strip off his jacket and sing a tune to the hidden wildlife…

▼ …so that’s what he did.



Alas, no woodland creatures came out to greet him — let’s face it, they probably scurried further back into their holes — so he put his jacket back on and made his way to back to the station building.

The snowy landscape seemed harsh and barren, leading him to think everything here needed protecting. As he looked around, he began to fear he may never find the manhole under the heavy snow, but that’s when he spied something off in the distance.

▼ Approaching the tent, he began to see what looked to be a manhole.

▼ As he got closer, he could see this was the manhole he’d been looking for!

Poking out of the whiteness, this is what’s become known as “Japan’s most overprotected manhole cover”, due to the care taken to keep it free from snow. The Pokémon on the manhole cover are used to icy climes, though, as the design depicts Piplup and Alolan Vulpix, Water-type and Ice-type Pokémon respectively, frolicking in the snow.

▼ The snowy design mirrors the surrounding landscape.

The care taken to protect the Pokélid is evident in the tent erected above it and the snow-plowing tools placed to one side. The tent only does so much to protect the manhole cover in times of heavy snowfall so if the lid does disappear, visitors can use the shovel and broom — which have stickers on them that read “ポケふた用” (“for the Pokéfuta”) — to sweep away the snow and “get” the Pokélid.

When Seiji arrived, it looked like a caretaker, or perhaps a trainer, had already visited that day to ensure the Pokéfuta was in full view. Pippu Station is the perfect place for Piplup to play, and the penguin-like Pokémon seemed happy for all the love and care it’s been shown.

▼ Not a lot of trains stop at Pippu Station so it’s a bit difficult to get to, but for Pokémon fans, it’s all part of the adventure.

▼ There is a cafe inside the station, though, giving you a comfortable place to relax while waiting for your train.

▼ The view from the cafe windows is beautifully picturesque.

This hallowed ground for Pokémon fans is a beautiful site to visit at any time of the year, but in winter the place seems even more magical. Though it’s icy cold, the care given to Japan’s most overprotected manhole cover will warm the cockles of your heart, and there are even more Pokéfuta to discover in this northernmost prefecture.

Location information

Pippu Station / 比布駅

Address: Hokkaido, Kamikawa Gun, Pippu, Nishimachi 2-6

北海道上川郡比布町西町2-6

Photos ©SoraNews24

