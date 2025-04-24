

Cultural crafts, performing arts and regional flavors combine in a tribute to one of the most important periods in Japanese history.

Japanese history and culture can be fascinating, with unique aspects like teru teru bozu (a good weather talisman) and the noblewoman’s fart-scapegoat role of the heoibikuni. However, if you’re anything like me, museums can trigger a catatonic state only cured by copious amounts of ice cream. So, where possible, I try to find more interesting and interactive ways to discover more about Japanese culture. A wonderful example is the new and exciting experiential cafe that just opened in Tokyo called Shogun.

▼ Experience inner peace as you brew your own tea in a tea ceremony at Shogun

“Shogun” was a title given to Japan’s highest-ranked military commander, who was the de-facto ruler of the country for a substantial part of Japan’s recorded history. Over 400 years ago, Japan was unified, after over a century of warfare, and entered a “peaceful” time, known as the Edo period (1603-1868). A benefit of this cessation of fighting was the development of culture, and many modern forms of Japan’s cultural practices can be attributed to the Edo period. So it’s no surprise that this new establishment also offers some traditional cultural experiences that the shogun would have once enjoyed.

Of course, activities are not the only thing on the menu. Being a cafe, there’s certainly food and drinks to enjoy, but there are even special “tribute foods.”

▼ Both mochi (sticky rice cakes) and matcha were items often used as a tribute, particularly prized teas from areas like Uji in Kyoto.

In the past, communities would often send their local specialities to the center of power as an offering, which also served to promote the local regions. At Shogun, rather than receiving the products, they have turned to selling them, but they also offer collaborative menu items to support local areas.

The first featured area of the cafe is Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, where the unifier of Japan, Tokugawa Ieyasu, spent his youth. Given that his descendant and current head of the Tokugawa family Tokugawa Iehiro is working with the cafe, the chosen area is quite fitting. Hamamatsu’s specialties are green tea and blood oranges, and are available at the cafe for a limited time only.

▼ Mochi (glutinous rice cake) with blood orange marmalade (800 yen [US$5.64])

The main menu includes fragrant teas and coffees from various regions, delicious daifuku (rice cake desserts), and artistic nerikiri (a type of “wagashi”, or “Japanese dessert”).

Visitor’s will also find a shop offering beautifully crafted wagashi and seasonal traditional items.

▼ Seasonal sweets from 480 yen

▼ Kiriko glassware (intricately cut patterns in colored glass) from 33,000 yen

Cultural practices, once enjoyed and studied by the samurai, are reimagined at Shogun to create modern and engaging experiences for visitors to enjoy. These activities come in two 90-minute courses:

Martial and Performing Arts Course

Iaido Sword Performance – the art of drawing a sword, cutting an opponent and returning the sword to the scabbard in smooth movements

Noh Dance – the oldest theater art of classical Japanese dance/drama

Kimono Dressing – visitors will have a chance to wear kimonos

Arts and Culture Course

Calligraphy

Tea Ceremony

Katazome – dyeing fabric with a dye-resistant stencil drawn on beforehand

If visitors want to take part in the courses they will have to prepare 16,500 yen and reserve beforehand through a DM to the Instagram account, linked below. Visitors should also keep in mind that the cafe is entirely cashless with payment being accepted by credit cards, QR codes, or transportation IC cards (Suica, Pasmo, etc.).

Shogun, which opened its doors on April 22, is a great place to interact with Japanese culture, as well as to sample local delicacies without having to leave Tokyo. With the featured area changing from time to time, repeat visits are definitely on the table. If you’re looking for a hands-on experience of traditional Japanese practices, followed up by sampling delicious treats that would have once been offered up to the most powerful man in the country, Shogun should certainly be on your list of places to visit.

Store location

Shogun Cafe & Experience

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Kita Aoyama 3-6-26 QCube Kita Aoyama 36-biru 1&2F

東京都港区北青山3-6-26 QCcube北青山36ビル 1・2F

Open 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Website

Related links: Shogun Cafe Instagram

