A limited tour in Kagurazaka, Tokyo invites guests to “Discover Edo Through All Five Senses” in one morning with full English services.

Kagurazaka is a central Tokyo neighborhood with refined charm that was once located on the edge of Edo Castle and has connections dating back to Japan’s third “great unifier” and shogun, Ieyasu Tokugawa, in 1590. Its main shopping street, relatively quiet for Tokyo standards, still retains the essence of traditional Japan, while its myriad of cobblestoned back alleys are home to expensive kaiseki multi-course restaurants where geisha still perform. It’s particularly full of gems for lovers of green tea, including traditional tea shops that entice passerby with the heavenly scent of hojicha roasted green tea. In more modern times, the area has also become home to a sizable French influence, with creperies and French-style bakeries dotting the streets.

▼ The Rakuzan tea shop on Kagurazaka’s main shopping street

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If that all sounds like an excellent reason to add Kagurazaka to your upcoming itinerary of Tokyo, you’re in luck because the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau will be offering two immersive Shogun Cultural Experiences this summer in English on the mornings of one Sunday in June and July respectively. The schedule on both June 21 and July 12 begins at 7:30 a.m. and spans 2.5 hours, incorporating a mix of hands-on experiences that link all five human senses in the context of traditional Japanese culture. An overview of the flow of activities is detailed below.

7:30-8:20 a.m. Kagurazaka Cultural Walk (Sense: Sight)

After meeting your host in front of the West Exit ticket gate at JR Iidabashi Station, you’ll first embark on a walking tour of the neighborhood. Learn about Kagurazaka’s development from the inception of the Edo Period (1603-1868) to modern times, including samurai history and the establishment of temples of importance in the area.

▼ A typical cobblestone alley in the quiet back alleys of Kagurazaka

8:20-9:10 a.m. Wagashi and Tea Ceremony Experience (Senses: Taste and Smell)

Next, put your hands to work by engaging in a wagashi (traditional Japanese sweets)-making workshop led by Takeshi Inoue, the fourth-generation head of local sweets shop Baikatei and a purveyor of sweets to the Imperial Household of Japan.

▼ It takes a certain deftness of hand to form the elegantly detailed shapes of typical wagashi.

He will also guide you through a traditional tea ceremony where you can sample freshly whisked matcha.

9:10-10 a.m. Kokyu Performance and Hands-on Session (Senses: Sound and Touch)

You’ll end the morning by learning about the kokyu, a traditional Japanese stringed instrument played with a bow.

Professional musician Daisuke Kiba, who contributed to the soundtrack of the 2024 Shogun television series, will lead a special performance for your enjoyment.

Finally, participants will even get the chance to try their own hand at playing the instrument.

Tickets for the Shogun Cultural Experiences in Kagurazaka can be purchased through Confetti for 17,000 yen (US$108.57) per person. As the activities wrap up at 10 a.m. sharp, you’ll still have time to explore Kagurazaka a bit more before finding a place for lunch. We recommend Kagurazaka Saryo, a restaurant with a number of special tea-based dessert offerings that you won’t find anywhere else.

Source, images: @Press

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