Hello Kitty and friends imagined what their perfect hotel would be like, and they’re inviting you in.

Sanrio fans planning to visit Tokyo later this summer will want to make sure to include the Hotel Floria in their plans. You’ll notice though, that we’re not saying that you should stay at the Hotel Floria, because it’s not actually a hotel, at least not in the traditional people-can-spend-the-night-there sort of way.

Instead, Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo is an immersive art event where visitors can tour the rooms of a hotel dreamt up by Hello Kitty and friends including My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, and Pompompurin. After checking in at the event’s font desk, you can receive keys that grant you access to explore guestrooms reflecting each different characters’ personalities and aesthetic tastes, as well as a garden area and ballroom.

▼ Hello Kitty’s room, decked out with roses and apples

Each of them promises to be an adorable, fashionable photo space, and the vives look to be especially cozy in the pink sunset room, which has an actual sand floor for you to sit on while you relax with Kitty-chan.

Hotel Floria is produced by Seoul-based digital design and art company D’strict, and while fans in Korea got to experience the exhibit first, this summer it’ll be making its Japanese debut. And yes, there’s an attached merch shop with exclusive items, many of them featuring the event’s character room keys as their visual motif.

Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo runs from July 15 all the way to May 31 of next year, so you’ve got some time to figure out how to slot a visit into your itinerary. The exhibition will be held inside the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, near Shinjuku Station in downtown Tokyo. Adult admission is 2,400 yen (US$15) on weekdays or 2,600 yen on weekends and holidays, with kids tickets ranging from 1,000 to 1,800 yen and children 3 and under admitted free. Reservations can be made through online ticketing service Eplus here.

Related: Sanrio Characters Exhibition Hotel Floria Tokyo official website

Source, images: Press release

Images ©2026 Sanrio Co., Ltd. (approval no. P180519-3)

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[ Read in Japanese ]