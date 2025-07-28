Boutto Suru Bar is committed to boutto suru ideal.

Tokyo’s Boutto Suru Bar is set to welcome customers next month, but part of its name is a little misleading. When you hear “bar,” you probably imagine a place that serves beer, wine, or cocktails, but the Boutto Suru Bar’s menu consists of non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea.

So you could make the argument that it should really be called the Boutto Suru Cafe. We’ll giver it a pass, though because the place is on much more solid ground with the Boutto Suru part of its name, since boutto suru is Japanese for “space out,” and that’s exactly the experience the Boutto Suru Bar is offering.

A limited-time even hosted by art gallery Muun in downtown Tokyo’s stylish Hiroo neighborhood, the Boutto Suru Bar says it hopes to provide visitors with “a luxurious time of doing nothing and spacing out for an extended period of time.” Doing nothing, in this case, seems to mean doing nothing physically or mentally taxing, since each customer will be served a soothing cup of either Spacing Out Coffee or Spacing Out Herbal Tea to sip. You don’t have to just stare at the walls, either, since the Boutto Suru Bar event is a collaboration between Muun and design studio Vitro, creators of the Dew relaxation lighting device.

Dew is modeled after senko hanabi, traditional string-shaped handheld fireworks that emit a soft shower of sparks and are nostalgic symbol of innocent summer fun in Japan. Instead of sparks, though, Dew uses drops of illuminated water, with the fluctuations as the light refracts through the liquid and illuminates ripples in the pool it falls into shown in testing to significantly reduce stress levels in those who watch the cycle.

▼ Dew demonstration video

Because of the senko hanabi connection, Boutto Suru Bar will a one-day event held on August 7, Japan’s “Fireworks Day” quasi-holiday. There will be three seatings, at 6, 7, and 8 p.m., with one-drink-inclusive tickets priced at 1,500 yen (US$10.50) and reservations available online here.

Event information

ぼーっとするバー / Boutto Suru Bar

Venue: Muun / ミューン

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Minami Azabu 4-12-7

東京都港区南麻布４丁目１２−７

Reservations

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!