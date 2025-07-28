Taco restaurant serves up some surprises in Tokyo.

You can find a lot of things in the huge metropolis that is Tokyo, but one thing that’s relatively hard to find is good tacos. Our reporter Takuya Inaba has been on a mission to change that, though, hopping from place to place to try as many tacos as he can find.

His latest quest took him to El Rey Amigo, a little-known spot in Tokyo’s Machida City, right at the entrance to the retro Machida Nakamise Shopping Street, which is lined with long-established stores and restaurants.

▼ The colourful entrance to the shopping street will put a smile on your dial.

▼ Walking through the arcade will lead you to the secret taco spot.

▼ The menu is printed in Japanese and English, with everything reasonably priced.

The low prices meant Takuya would be able to try a few different varieties, so he started by ordering the three-piece taco set for 1,000 yen (US$6.77).

The flavours here are beef, beef chunks, and chicken, all topped with pickled purple cabbage and served with sauce and limes on the side.

The crispy corn tortillas were fragrant and delicious, and the pickled purple cabbage added a great acidic tartness, creating an irresistible flavour.

The best thing about these, though, were the fillings, which were bold in flavour, spreading spiciness and umami throughout the palate in equal amounts. They were true to Mexican-style tacos in ways you don’t usually find in Tokyo, and three weren’t nearly enough to satisfy Takuya’s cravings.

So he placed another order, this time for the “Birria Taco” (500 yen), which is said to be all the rage in California.

▼ To eat it, you dip it in the accompanying soup.

This one was surprisingly heavy to hold… and incredibly delicious to eat. The meat, which had been marinated in vinegar, dried chillies, garlic, and a mix of herbs and spices, delivers a whollop of flavour to the taste buds.

Loaded with an amazing amount of cheese, it has a super guilty flavour that’s irresistible, and when you dip it in the accompanying soup…

… the sense of sinful indulgence maxes out, with the rich and creamy flavour leaving you defenseless to its charms.

By this stage, Takuya was happily full but he did have room for a unique taco you won’t find anywhere else.

▼ The “Japanese Taco” (800 yen)

According to the menu, this taco is filled with the very Japanese flavour of okonomiyaki, a savoury pancake typically containing cabbage and eggs and served with mayonnaise, a sweet and salty sauce, and a topping of aonori (seaweed flakes) and katsuobushi (bonito flakes).

The store’s decision to use a soft tortilla for this taco is actually a very clever one, as it’s a closer fit for the pancake-like taste and texture of a grilled okonomiyaki. Though Takuya was expecting some sort of Mexican fusion flavour when he bit into it, instead he found that it tasted exactly like an okonomiyaki, right down to the tiniest detail. It was so spot-on he found himself laughing in surprise, and the presence of yakisoba (fried noodles) inside was another unexpected discovery that added to its delicious moreishness.

▼ The noodles-and-tortilla combination makes this a filling meal so you’d only need to eat one of these to feel satisfied.

The whole thing was seriously tasty, and the store’s boldness in creating such out-there flavours puts this on Takuya’s list of must-visit taco places to try while you’re in Tokyo. Just make sure you come with an empty stomach so you can enjoy all the delicious varieties.

Restaurant information

El Rey Amigo

Address: Tokyo-to, Machida-shi, Haramachida 4-5-18

東京都町田市原町田4丁目5ｰ18

Open: 7:00 p.m.-midnight (ends when sold out)

Closed: Irregular holidays

Website (Instagram)

Images © SoraNews24

