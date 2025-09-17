Nagoya’s otaku district has a new center for idols, idol fans, and idol fans who want to feel like an idol.

It may not be as famous as Tokyo’s Akihabara, but the city of Nagoya has its own otaku district too, Sakae. In addition to a concentrated area of game and anime shops, Sakae also is the site of the annual World Cosplay Summit international cosplay competition, and now the neighborhood is increasing its appeal to idol fans with the opening of World Idol Republic.

The facility just opened on August 29, and is hoping to establish itself as a center for idol fan activities. Located inside the Become Sakae building, World Idol Republic’s World Dream Stage area is a venue for up-and-coming idols singers, able to host concerts, stage shows, and meet-and-greet events.

Where things get especially unique, though, is in World Idol Republic’s Dreaming Studio, where you yourself can get a taste of what it feels like to be an idol through the Idol Experience program.

You start by heading backstage to do your makeup and pick out your costume and accessories, with outfits available for both male and female would-be idols.

After that, you have a quick rehearsal and lighting/mike check. Once you’re all set, it’s time to really shine, as you step out onto the stage for your performance, with the World Idol Republic crew recording it through a three-camera setup, with the video data yours to take home with you.

▼ A video report on the World Idol Republic Idol Experience

This isn’t an audition, so the focus is more on fun and fashion than raw singing talent (which some might say makes this an especially authentic idol experience). Prices start at 5,500 yen (US$37), with additional charges depending on costume, and the program takes about 20 minutes. Reservations aren’t required, either, so it’s easy to slot the Idol Experience into even an otherwise busy sightseeing schedule, and hopefully the extra idol energy will help make up for some of Nagoya’s recording artist absences.

Location information

World Idol Republic / 世界アイドル共和国

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Naka-ku, Sakae 3-32-6 Become Sakae

愛知県名古屋市中区栄3-32-6 Become Sakae

Website

Source: World Idol Republic, PR Times, TBS News Dig via Golden Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, World Idol Republic

