How to buy the new viral convenience store coffee that locals are raving about.

Ever since 7-Eleven introduced coffee-making machines at its branches in 2013, the chain has cemented itself in the convenience store landscape as the place to go for coffee. What became known as the “Seven Cafe” brand soon expanded to include other products like freshly brewed tea and smoothies, but now its coffee is back in the spotlight, after the chain released a super creamy version that locals have been raving about on social media.

Called the Creamy Iced Cafe Latte, this new drink is only available at select Seven Cafe stores – so-called as they’re equipped with machines that dispense the branded drinks – and you’ll know if you can purchase it if you see the option for “creamy” after pressing the “cafe latte” button on the machine. When we headed out to try it, we had to visit four stores before we eventually struck gold, and as the golden brown liquid formed in our cup, we could see that it lived up to its online reputation for being super creamy, thanks to the extra generous portion of milk.

7-Eleven prides itself on the “Extra Rich Milk” used in its lattes, as it contains milk, skimmed condensed milk, and cream sourced from Hokkaido, Japan’s premier dairy region. With a richer flavour and aroma than regular milk, it’s said to be the perfect pairing for the chain’s freshly ground coffee, offering a gentle, natural milk flavour while maintaining a clean, refreshing aftertaste.

The extra creamy latte contains way more extra rich milk than a standard version – the coffee-to-milk ratio appeared to be about 2:8 – so we were very curious to find out how it would taste.

After taking a sip, we were immediately sold on the texture and flavour. It was incredibly rich and almost entirely made of milk, with the aromatic taste of freshly ground coffee appearing after the fluffy, smooth dairy parted ways on the palate, like the sun peering through clouds. It was incredibly full-bodied, and the gentle sweetness came entirely from the milk so you don’t even need to add any sugar. Despite the rich sweetness, though, it had a surprisingly clean aftertaste.

The extreme creaminess might not be for everyone, especially espresso lovers with stronger tastes, but for people who appreciate what milk brings to a cup of coffee, and those who like the frothy visual appeal, this is likely to become your new go-to order.

It’s also surprisingly good for times when you’re hungry, as the drink turned out to be very filling due to the high milk content. So you might want to start off by sticking to a regular size instead of a large for now, as that will leave you with a little more room in your belly for the chain’s new chocolate chip yokubari and sakura bread fruit sandwiches.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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