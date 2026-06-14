Universal Studios Japan made our Frieren fan cry, and she’s very OK with that.

The original concept for Universal Studios was to give theme park visitors a taste of Hollywood movie magic, but many of the biggest draws at Universal Studios Japan are its Japanese video game and anime partnerships. The latest entry into what’s collectively called Universal Cool Japan just kicked off and it gives fans a chance to step into, and walk around in, the world of fantasy anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

The main attraction of the collaboration is the Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Story Walk: Journey of Remembrances. This is a walk-through environment in which you’ll retrace Frieren’s steps, visiting scenes and locations from the anime recreated through dynamic lighting, sounds effects, voices, and projection mapping. Aside from the titular heroine, you’ll encounter other members of the cast including her traveling companions Fern and Stark.

Our Japanese-language reporter and passionate Frieren fan Marie Morimoto recently took this journey and was thoroughly enchanted. Some of the scenes are funny, some are touching, and the final stop on the journey was so moving that she didn’t just get choked up, she actually shed some tears.

▼ Video preview for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Story Walk: Journey of Remembrances

After Marie wiped the tears from her tears, though, it was time to attend to her stomach, so it was off to the Restaurant of Remembrances, as Universal Studios Japan’s Lost World restaurant has been renamed while it’s occupied by the Frieren franchise.

The vibe here is that of a fantasy tavern where adventurers can grab grub while reminiscing about their most recent adventure or planning their next. The menu includes such hearty fare as the Frieren Beef Plate with Red Wine Demi-glace Sauce, with, as Marie learned when she took a bite, features delightfully tender meat. There’s also an Eisen and Heiter Hamburger Steak and Fish and Chips Plate, and as a salute to Frieren’s soft spot for sweets, the Freiren Cherry and Blueberry Parfait, which includes an elegant butterfly-motif spoon to take home with you.

To drink, Marie opted for the Fragrant Flower Frieren White Soda. In Japan, the term “white soda” usually refers to a fizzy soft drink with a mildly sweet yogurt base (basically Calpis/Calpico, but from a different manufacturer), but the Frieren White Soda has a dash of sky blue color to, matching the hair color of the hero Himmel.

And of course, this wouldn’t be a proper collaboration without some special exclusive merch, would it? On that end, Universal Studios Japan has cute character hair bands with Frieren and Himmel plushies attached, and also plushie straps/key holders.

If you want to get more romantic, there’s a Pair Necklace so that you and your sweetheart can wear complementing accessories.

And there are also gacha/blind-box key chains and standee props.

▼ Though we’d call magical rods of this length “staffs” in English, the box’s text calls them “wands,” and actually in fantasy anime/video games they’re pretty much both called tsue in Japanese.

▼ A cool design point on the collaboration’s key art illustration is that the gate behind Frieren is the entrance to Universal Studios Japan.

In addition to all this, the Frieren crew are also part of Universal Studio’s Hollywood Dream the Ride roller coaster, with one of the selectable audio tracks now being a tale of Frieren encountering some mythical feathered beasts.

Universal Studios Japan’s Frieren collaboration is going on now and continues until January 11.

Related: Universal Studios Japan

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(C)山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会

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[ Read in Japanese ]