The name of anime figure maker Mega House’s “Rukappu” line may sound like gibberish, but it’s actually a stylized riff on “look up.” Mega House’s designers realized that a lot of anime fans like to keep a figure of their favorite character on their desk, but that usually means you’re getting an awkward view of just the top of the character’s head. To address that, Rukappu figures are crafted so that they’re looking back up at you from a sitting, or osuwari, in Japanese, pose.

And if just hearing the words “sit” and “osuwari” has you instantly thinking of the magical command given to Inuyasha, Mega House is way head of you.

One of the newest additions to the line is none other than the titular hero of Inuyasha, the fantasy adventure series from all-star manga/anime creator Rukimo Takahashi. At roughly 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) in height, Inuyasha is big enough to have a sense of presence but compact enough that he can sit like a good little boy at the corner of your desk or end table without being in the way.

Since the selling point of the Rukappu line is being able to look at your figure eye-to-eye, there’s even a bit of articulation built into the neck, which can swivel and tilt to help you find the optimum angle.

But while it may be Inuyasha’s name on the manga volumes and anime episode title cards, it wouldn’t be a classic Takahashi series without a charismatic rival or two to pit the hero against, and Inuyasha’s most charismatic of all is none other than his half-brother Sesshomaru, who’s also joining the Rukappu lineup.

Within the anime and manga, Sesshomaru is depicted as being a little taller than his sibling, but the two figures are sized more or less identically.

▼ Sesshomaru probably isn’t particularly happy about that, but then again, when is he happy?

Both figures are available for pre-order through the online store of anime retailer Amiami (Inuyasga here and Sesshomaru here), currently discounted from their official price down to 3,920 yen (US$26.50), with shipping scheduled for late march.

Source, images: PR Times

