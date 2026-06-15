Farewell celebration includes giveaways to help fans look a little more like Gundam themselves.

We’re sadly down to the last few months before it’ll be time to say goodbye to Tokyo’s life-size Gundam statue. The 19.7-meter (64.6-foot) tall RX-0 Unicorn Gundam, which has been standing stalwartly outside the Diver City shopping center in the city’s Odaiba district, will be removed at the end of August, vacating the plaza it’s been located in since September of 2017.

But a special sendoff is planned, and part of the farewell celebration is a visual makeover courtesy of Hajime Katoki, the Unicorn Gundam’s original anime mecha designer. Katoki has created an array of decals which will be added to the statue for what’s being dubbed its RX-0 Unicorn Gunda, Ver. TWC Final form.

▼ RX-0 Unicorn Gunda, Ver. TWC Final preview images

Applying the decals is no doubt a more involved process than slapping some stickers on an ordinary plastic Gundam model, but they’ll be in place and ready for visitors to see starting June 20. The schedule has also been released for the final batch of regular nightly light-up sound and video shows, during which the statue’s coloring and head unit configurations often change.

● 7 p.m.: Mobile Suit Gunda, Hathaway’s Flash Special Movie-Hathaway Version

● 7:30 p.m.: MidNight Cha Cha

● 8 p.m.: Mobile Suit Gundam UC Special Movie Ver. 2.0 “Cage” SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:Tielle

● 8:30 p.m.: Reproduction video Fly! Gundam 2017

● 9 p.m.: Mobile Suit Gundam UC Perfectibility

● 9:30 p.m.: Gundam Beyond

In addition, the Gundam Cafe Kitchen Car food truck, which sets up either next to the Unicorn Gundam or at the Diver City Tokyo Teleport-side entrance depending on the day, will be giving out Gundam headbands with each purchase in June, July, and August, so that you can have some Gundam crest flare of your own as you snap one last photo in front of the statue.

▼ Latte art coffees are just some of the themed food and drink items the Gundam Cafe Kitchen Car serves.

Other events to mark the end of the Unicorn Gundam’s time in Tokyo are also reportedly in the works, with further details to be announced at a later date. If you’ve got even a passing interest in Gundam, anime, robots, or awesome stuff in general, though, you’ll want to head on over to Odaiba while there’s still time to see it.

Source: Gundam official website

Top image: Gundam official website

Insert images: Gundam official website, Gundam Base official website

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