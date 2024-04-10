Takeshita Street continues to be at the forefront of Japan’s kawaii and crepe culture.

Takeshita Street in downtown Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood is a mecca of kawaii culture. The narrow road is lined on both sides with shop after shop stuffed with brightly colored, exuberantly expressive clothing and accessories.

However, it’s not just those with a taste for fashion that are drawn to Takeshita Street, but also those who want a taste of crepes. With multiple crepe stands less than a minute’s walk away from each other, there’s no better place in Japan to satisfy your crepe cravings. That, in turn, means a shop’s crepes have to be something really special to stand out, and the chefs at cafe Harajuku Smile have outdone themselves with the amazing, adorable Shiba Inu Crepe.

Yes, that’s a Shiba, Japan’s most lovably silly breed of dog, sitting inside that crepe wrapping. The pooch is accompanied by whipped cream and strawberry sauce, and with Harajuku Smile boasting that they use no water in their crepe batter, you can expect the whole thing to be rich and delicious.

Oh, and just in case anyone might look at a Shiba crepe and say, “Yeah, but could you make it cuter?”, there’s also a pastel rainbow.

Obviously, the goal is to give customers a treat that’ll have you smiling before you take a single bite. Once you do, you’ll discover the Shiba and rainbow are made out of marshmallow, which should make for an enticing mix of textures with the cream and crepe wrapping.

Harajuku Smile also offers a range of standard crepes too, but it’s hard to see how anyone would choose a non-Shiba crepe when a Shiba one is an option. Similarly, while Harajuku Smile has some indoor seating, it seems like a crepe that so visually embodies the local vibe is best purchased to go, so that you can snap some pics with it while out on Takeshita Street itself, maybe slipping a plushie of your favorite anime character or photo of your favorite idol singer into the frame.

The Shiba Inu Crepe is priced at 850 yen (US$5.70), and along with the recently installed doge meme manhole cover in Chiba, is further proof of just how photogenic Shibas are.

Location information

Harajuku Smile / 原宿すまいる

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 1-8-3

東京都渋谷区神宮前1-8-3

Open 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (weekdays), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (weekends, holidays)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]