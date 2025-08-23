Pon pon your way way down to this fantastical amusement park later in the year.

Tokyo’s Harajuku district has long been recognized as the center of Japan’s kawaii culture, filled with countless goods, shops, and food in an array of colors and designs. This winter will see the launch of a brand new underground wonderland that combines monsters, sweets, and the Harajuku fashion scene. This unique park will operate under the name of Kawaii Monster Land.

Long time readers might be thinking, “Didn’t there used to be something of a similar name?”

▼ Are your nostalgia senses tingling?

That’s right! The creative talent of Sebastian Masuda, the artist behind the Kawaii Monster Cafe, is at it again.

▼ Also the man behind Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s PONPONPON music video.

Inheriting the spirit of the unmistakably unique cafe that was in operation between 2015 and 2021 and drew over 700,000 visitors, this magical park will use its surreal mix of rainbow hues, giant desserts, and eccentric monster mascots to wow visitors to the area once again.

▼ Kawaii Monster Cafe

However, this time, it’s not just stopping there, as Kawaii Monster Land has a particularly imaginative concept. Legend (or at least the backstory created for Kawaii Monster Land) states that, beneath the streets of Harajuku, there once lay hidden a gigantic amusement park, a fantasy world playing host to rides shaped like sweets, photogenic food and games, and live shows featuring monster girls.

Recruitment for the monster girls who will take on star roles within the theme park has also been announced, so if you know someone whose lifelong dream is to have been dipped into a vat of liquefied Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, then have them send in their application before September 15 through the official site.

Kawaii Monster Land is set to open in Takeshita Street Square’s basement level, operating between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., and promises to be one of Tokyo’s most Instagrammable locations for families, young trendsetters, and curious travelers. As the grand opening draws closer, more information and teasers are likely to surface, but for now the preview video certainly captures the park’s creative aesthetic.

If you’ve got a trip to Tokyo planned next year, it’s definitely going to be worth adding this unique experience to your itinerary.

Location information

Kawaii Monster Land – Harajuku –

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 1-16-4, Takeshita-dori Square B1F

東京都渋谷区神宮前1-16-4竹下通りスクエア地下１階

Two-minute walk from Harajuku Station’s Takeshita Exit on the JR Yamanote Line.

Open: 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

