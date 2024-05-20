Enjoy these stylish shu macarons with original blends of tea to enhance the flavors even more.

Chou à la crème (cream puffs), known as “shu cream” in Japanese, are a perpetually popular fixture at patisseries across Japan. Last November, the new bakery-cafe Cf. Harajuku in Tokyo’s trendy Harajuku district was inspired to offer a new spin on the classic pastry by combining it with another beloved French confectionery–the macaron. It dubbed the resulting hybrid sweet treat with a uniquely new taste and texture a shu macaron, and photos of the elegant creations have been trending over Japanese social media.

▼ Cf. Harajuku is located just off of Harajuku’s famous Takeshita Street, making it an easy stop for visitors to the area.

Individual shu macarons range from 380-590 yen (US$2.45-3.80), while a full set (pictured below) costs 2,980 yen.

▼ Clockwise from upper right: Lemon, pistachio, whole strawberry (the most popular flavor with one whole strawberry inside), vanilla, chocolate, matcha

Center: limited-time strawberry

While the cafe also sells small meals and caffeinated beverages, a new collaboration drink set was just released on May 13 that will have tea enthusiasts eager to stop by at their first chance. Cf. Harajuku has partnered with herb ryokucha (green/Japanese tea) artist Asami Ishizuka to offer a set of six original blends of iced herbal ryokucha. Each blend uses Japanese tea as a base infused with combinations of all-natural herbs that give rise to differences in color, taste, and aroma.

▼ The herbal ryokucha set costs 85o yen. One glass contains 25 milliliters (0.85 ounces) of tea.

The following list details the individual ingredients in each of the original tea blends.

● Pink herbal tea blend: Bocha (roasted green tea with the stems, stalks, and twigs of the tea plant) base with linden, honeybush, orange flower, hibiscus, rose, and beet

● Orange herbal tea blend: Hojicha (roasted green tea)] base with honeybush, linden, rose, safflower, and beet

● Yellow herbal tea blend: Genmaicha (green tea with roasted brown rice) base with lemongrass, lemon myrtle, honeybush, ginger, and calendula

● Green herbal tea blend: Fukamushicha (a deeply steamed green tea) base with linden, chamomile, lemongrass, and butterfly pea

● Blue herbal tea blend: Asamushicha (a lightly steamed green tea) base with lemongrass, lemon myrtle, linden, spearmint, butterfly pea, and cornflower

● Violet herbal tea blend: Asamushicha with linden, lemongrass, lemon myrtle, hibiscus, violet flower, butterfly pea, and lavender

Even better, Ishizuka designed these original blends purposely in order to enhance the taste when paired with Cf. Harajuku’s shu macarons. The following graphic illustrates the recommended pairings of tea and treat.

Finally, the shu macarons can be purchased for takeout along with packaged, loose-leaf tea versions of the herbal tea blends (1,500 yen for 30 grams/1.06 ounces).

There’s no word yet on how long this colorful combination will be around, so we’d recommend that interested diners should probably stop by sooner rather than later. If you’d like to add a second splash of color to your day, you might want to check out the unicorn soft serve ice cream cones being sold for a limited time in nearby Shibuya as well.

Cafe information

Cf. Harajuku

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingu-mae 1-9-30 FLEG Harajuku, 1st floor

東京都渋谷区神宮前1丁目9-30 FLEG原宿1階

Open: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Closed: Wednesday

