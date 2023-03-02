A store that encourages everyone to be picky.

There’s certainly a lot to see and do in Tokyo, and among all of its culture and cuisine are its many flagship stores. These large and stylish shopping facilities that serve as the focal point for a brand in any city or country could be considered landmarks in themselves.

And joining their ranks is the legendary guitar maker Fender, which is setting up its first-ever flagship store in Japan this summer. Although from time to time the company has set up stores around the world in the past, none will be quite like this one. For starters, as a flagship store, it looks like it’s going to be huge.

Fender will actually be moving into The Ice Cubes building once occupied by H&M in the ultra-stylish Harajuku area of Tokyo. This store is planned to occupy the basement and first three floors for a total of just over 1,000 square meters (10,000 square feet) of floor space offering an unprecedented array of Fender instruments, equipment, accessories, and other merchandise.

▼ The Ice Cubes circa 2022

According to the company, Fender Flagship Tokyo will carry the entire catalog of Fender and Squire electric guitars, acoustic guitars, basses, amps, and pedals. There will also be an area where people can place orders for custom-made instruments from the Fender Custom Shop.

Instruments in the Artist Signature series such as the J Mascis Telecaster and Geddy Lee Jazz Bass will also be sold there, as well as a range of lifestyle accessories, and considering this is a flagship store it wouldn’t be surprising for this to be the first place to find the latest Fender creations.

And on top of all that, they also hinted that they’ll be offering a variety of services tailored to all kinds of players from beginners to experts and from collectors to those who have never even picked up a guitar. More information about those services will probably come to light as the opening draws closer.

A concrete opening date hasn’t been set yet, but in the meantime I know I’ll be practicing my chops. I’m sure there are a lot of people who want to be the first to play the riffs from “Smoke on the Water” and “Stairway to Heaven” poorly in this historic and luxurious guitar store, and I aim to beat them all to it!

Source, images: Press Release ©Fender

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!