Slay the heat with a new ice cream from a Japanese ninja cafe.

Japanese summers can be brutally hot, so it always helps to have an arsenal of goods to protect ourselves from the heat. This summer, we’ll be adding a new weapon to that arsenal: “Ninjato Ice“.

“Ice” in Japan is the word used for ice cream, but in this case it looks to be more like an ice pop or an “ice candy” as they’re known in Japanese. Either way, it’s being billed as “Japan’s longest ice cream” (“日本一長いアイス”/”Nihonichi Nagai Aisu”), and it’s a whopping 45 centimetres (17.7 inches) long.

Created by Ninja Cafe Takayama in Gifu Prefecture, where it’s soon to be sold, the new ice cream is designed to look like a Ninjato (ninja sword). Ninjato differ from samurai swords in that they’re single-edged instead of double-edged, and considerably shorter, measuring around 40 centimetres in length rather than around 70 centimetres.

▼ That means this ice cream is roughly the same length as a real Ninjato.

The Ninja Cafe is an “entertainment cafe” where customers can dress up in ninja costumes and take part in “ninja training” that involves trying out shuriken, blowguns, and sword moves. The edible sword will add even more excitement for visitors, and because it’s made with a hard ice cream that doesn’t melt easily, you’ll have plenty of time to make your way down the blade without making a mess.

In true ninja fashion, the Ninja Cafe is keeping hush-hush on the ingredients, but if it’s anything like the samurai sword ice cream we tried in 2019, the hard ice cream is likely crafted with kuzu, a traditional starch extracted from the roots of the kuzu plant which is often used in confectionery as a jelling agent.

Sales will start on 22 July, with the sword priced at 1,000 yen (US$6.92). While the ice cream is currently due to go on sale only at Ninja Cafe Takayama, here’s hoping it will soon make its way to Ninja Cafe & Bar Asakusa, the cafe’s sister branch in Tokyo, so we can get a taste of it here too!

Ninja Cafe Takayama /

Address: Gifu-ken, Takayama-shi, HOnmachi 3-58-10, Central One Bldg 1F

Hours: 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. (only open on weekends and holidays)

