Usually impossible for travelers to ride, Doctor Yellow is no ordinary bullet train, and it won’t be around much longer.

As the fastest and most technologically advanced trains in Japan, there’s always something special about spotting a Shinkansen. Certain bullet trains, though, are especially special, and arguably none more so than the yellow Shinkansen, Doctor Yellow.

Sadly, though, the good doctor is going to be retiring soon, and operator Japan Railways is keeping the exact date of its final run a secret, though it’s at least giving fans a hint.

As you might have guessed from its name, Doctor Yellow isn’t a typical passenger-carrying train. Instead, it’s the diagnostic train that JR uses to check the condition of the track and overhead wiring of the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen Lines, which connect Tokyo and Fukuoka, as well as cities such as Kyoto and Osaka along the way. In order to properly evaluate the track conditions, Doctor Yellow runs at proper bullet-train level speeds, and the sight of the brightly colored train zipping by fills rail fans with a unique excitement, amped up by its rarity, as Doctor Yellow only makes its Tokyo/Hakata round trip once every 10 days or so.

The 923-series Doctor Yellow, to use its full designation, went into service in 2005, and after more than two decades of performing high-speed checkups, JR has decided it’s time to sunset the aging train. Much like with a beloved veteran pro athlete going into their final season, the news of Doctor Yellow’s retirement has fans eager to catch one last glimpse of it in action, but JR is being secretive about when its last day of operation will be. Previously, they’d said only that Doctor Yellow would be retired sometime in 2027, and they’ve now updated that to say that its last run will be in January. The company has explicitly said that they won’t be putting any finer point on that, though, leaving the actual last day on which the train will be in service a secret.

Odds are this is to keep overly enthusiastic rail fans from overcrowding station platforms or getting dangerously close to tracks as they try to take one last photo of the train. Granted, by keeping the last Doctor Yellow date classified information, JR is probably going to cause fans to start staking out spots on a daily basis from the start of January, but the secrecy should at least prevent the intensely concentrated crowds that would come with an officially announced final date.

▼ 500-series Shinkansen

Also scheduled for retirement are the 500-series Shinkansen trains, which have been zooming around Japan since 1997. For these, JR is willing to let people know that their final regularly scheduled run will be on January 13, followed by sporadic special event runs before a final, complete retirement in July of next year.

▼ Doctor Yellow and select 500-series trains will be sporting special thank-you graphics as they approach retirement.

Even if the final Doctor Yellow date is going to stay secret, there are a few days for fans to circle on their calendar, because they’ll be rare opportunities for non-JR staff to actually ride the yellow Shinkansen. On July 26, the Thank You Doctor Yellow event will carry a total of eight passengers on the train’s trip from Shin Osaka Station to Hakata Station (in Fukuoka), and another eight passengers will be able to take the train back on its run from Hakata to Shin Osaka on July 27. Ticket applications for this behind-the-scenes look at Japan’s high-speed rail network can be made online here and here. With a price of 550,000 yen (US$3,440) for a two-person set, this is definitely for truly hardcore fans.

▼ The Doctor Yellow interior

▼ For those with more limited budgets, JR is also planning to offer Doctor Yellow Last Run bento boxed lunches and cushions/plushies.

In addition, a six-hour Doctor Yellow ride-along on its complete route along the entirety of the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines is planned for October 9, but with pricing and ticketing details yet to be announced.

Source: JR West via Nitele News via Livedoor News via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Wikipedia/MaedaAkihiko

Insert images: JR West, Nippon Travel Agency

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