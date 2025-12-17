There ain’t no gettin’ offa this bullet train we’re on, till we get to…Nagoya.

Rail operator JR Central (a.k.a. JR Tokai a.k.a. Central Japan Railway Company) recently announced that they’ll be adding additional bullet trains to the Tokaido Shinkansen route that connects Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto, and Osaka. That’s definitely good news for travelers, but not necessarily a development worthy of being called “awesome.” No, for that the Shinkansen would have to have something really cool, like a collaboration with Final Fantasy…

Oh, hey, look at that! Yes, JR Central is indeed teaming up with the cast of Final Fantasy VII, as part of a celebration of the upcoming release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the Switch 2, Xbox, and PCs.

The collaboration consists of four parts, the first of which is a brand-new “voice drama” (audio play) that can only be heard onboard Tokaido Shinkansen trains. The voice drama, featuring the voices of Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith, and Sephiroth, can be listened to by passengers on the Tokaido Shinkansen between January 15 and April 15, using their smartphones after completing an online survey. The story’s prologue reads:

“One night, Cloud had a strange dream. Beckoned by the stars, he couldn’t tell if what he was seeing was reality or an illusion. While chasing after their nemesis Sephiroth, Cloud and his companions stepped through a mysterious dimensional portal, and found themselves in a world they’d never seen before, where another journey begins…”

As an added bonus, after listening to the drama you’ll receive a confirmation screen, which you can show at anime specialty shop Animate’s Animate Nagoya branch to receive one of three acrylic keychains with super-deformed illustrations of the Final Fantasy VII case dressed in JR Central uniforms.

▼ Yes, that is Barret firing a bullet train out of his arm cannon.

Those illustrations will be featured on a whole slew of other items, too, as a Final Fantasy VII Shinkansen merch line will be on offer at Animate Nagoya and the Nagoya City Science Museum starting January 15, with coffee cups, acrylic mini character standees, keyholders, reusable eco shopping bags, rail pass cases, stickers, pins, and a “mini trunk case” (a rectangular zippered case) to choose from.

If you’re up for another sidequest in Nagoya, a digital stamp rally is also part of the collaboration. After checking in on your phone through the campaign site at three locations close to Nagoya Station (the Nagoya City Science Museum, the Chubu Electric Power Mirai Tower, and the Sunshine Sakae entertainment center), you can head to Animate Nagoya and receive an illustrated postcard with a “secret voice” message from Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Sephiroth. This message (presumably accessed via a QR code on the postcard’s backside) can be played between January 15 and April 30.

▼ Remember, the Mirai Tower is a Chubu Electric Power facility, not a Shinra Electric Power one, so do not, under any circumstances, attempt to fight the guards to gain experience and treasure.

And last, special digital signage for the collaboration will be appearing at Tokyo Station in the Yaeseu Namboku (“North-South”) Passage from January 19 to 25, and in Nagoya Station’s Chuo (“Central”) Concourse between January 12 and 25.

▼ Also, while not explicitly mentioned in JR Central’s announcement, everyone should always remember that Tifa is Final Fantasy VII’s best female character.

With Nagoya often getting left out of the mix for cool events, it’s nice to see the city get a moment in the pop culture spotlight. And for fans looking for more Final Fantasy fun in Tokyo than just the Tokyo Station digital signage, don’t forget about the Chocobo street sweets in Shinjuku.

