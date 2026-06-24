These are some Slimes we’d be happy to see while we’re eating.

A huge part of Yoshinoya’s success is that while it’s a low-priced place to get a hot meal, eating there doesn’t feel “cheap.” The food is tasty, the portions are good, and the restaurants are clean. News of an upcoming infestation of Slimes at Yoshinoya might sound like a betrayal of the last point, but fear not, because these are Dragon Quest Slimes!

Yes, the venerable RPG franchise is teaming up with the king of gyudon/beef bowls, in a collaboration between Yoshinoya and Dragon Quest. While this is technically a promotional partnership with the Dragon Quest Walk smartphone game, the characters featured on the toys and other exclusive items will be recognizable to anyone who’s played any of the Dragon Quest games.

At the core of the crossover is the Dragon Quest Walk Set, a regular-size beef bowl, mini salad, and one of eight figures.

The figures will be split up into two batches of four, with the first, pictured above and consisting of Slimes sporting Yoshinoya bowls as helmets or otherwise displaying the restaurant’s logo, plus a unique new version of mimic monster, the Man-eating Benishoga Box, modeled after the containers of benishoga (pickled ginger) Yoshinoya has on its counters for customers to use as a condiment.

The first batch of figures will be available between July 2 and 15, and the second batch, shown below and featuring a King Slime in Yoshinoya’s orange image color, will appear from July 16 to 29.

The Dragon Quest Walk Set is priced at 932 yen (US$5.85) and can be ordered either to eat-in or to-go. For to-go orders, the beef bowl comes in a special container with the Dragon Quest Walk logo and is placed in a Slime takeout bag.

The figure you receive with the Dragon Quest Walk Set is random, but there’s an alternate way to get the figure of your choice. Yoshinoya has an official app in which customers can earn one point for every 500 yen they spend during a visit. Between July 2 and August 26, these points can be exchanged for a variety of cool Dragon Quest items, starting with a selectable figure for 40 points, a yunomi Japanese-style tea cup for 30 points…

▼ That’s the kanji for Yoshinoya’s “Yoshi” written on the cup, by the way.

…your choice of one of two Slime bowl designs for 40 points…

…a benishoga box mimic tissue case for 70 points…

…or a metallic Yoshinoya Slime and Sign Set, for 70 points.

70 points works out to 35,000 yen worth of Yoshinoya meals, but you don’t necessarily have to eat that much during the collaboration itself, since points you’ve already accumulated within the app can be used for the Dragon Quest items.

There’s even a promotional video showing Slime and his buddies stopping by for some gyudon for themselves.

▼ I had no idea Slime was so good at using chopsticks.

Meanwhile, if you’re a hungry Slime-lover whose tastes run more towards the sweeter sides of things, there’s still time to grab one of Baskin-Robbins Japan’s Slime ice cream cakes.

Source: Yoshinoya, PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: YouTube/ドラゴンクエストウォーク公式, Yoshinoya, PR Times

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