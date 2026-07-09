The bathing pass deal is a dream come true for anyone who likes going hot springs hopping.

Nestled in the mountains of Minamioguni, Kumamoto Prefecture is the Kurokawa Onsen hot springs town, which boasts a collection of bathhouses and traditional Japanese ryokan inns that operate under a collective entity. While many other hot springs towns have become commercialized over the years, Kurokawa Onsen still maintains its pristine natural charm in a heavily forested area that’s perfect for those wishing to go off the grid for a time.

▼ The town is easily walkable as well.

One of Kurokawa Onsen’s most unique features is the “nyuto tegata” (bathing pass) system which was implemented in 1986. Using this wooden pass, visitors can select three bathhouses of their choice to visit for a discounted rate.

In celebration of the nyuto tegata’s 40th anniversary, a redesigned pass will be available from July through the end of March 2027. In this new design, the man that’s typically relaxing in a hot spring seems to have finally gotten out of the bath for the first time in 40 years!

▼ Standard pass on left, 40th anniversary pass on right

However, you don’t have to leave him missing. In a fun interactive twist, look for a stamp of the man at the various hot springs throughout town and add it in yourself. Or, you can keep searching the town for two rarer stamps of a beautiful woman or a man getting out of the bath to add instead.

This limited-edition nyuto tegata isn’t the only fun perk of the season. Kurokawa Onsen’s annual summertime “Cooling Off” event will be held from July 18 through August 22 this year. During this period, the town will be specially lit up by all kinds of lanterns at night and visitors are recommended to don yukata and enjoy a special atmosphere.

Thankfully, the nighttime air stays relatively cool due to the town’s high elevation.

In fact, there has been only one night when the temperature exceeded 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past decade.

In addition, Japanese sparklers as well as food trucks near the riverbed will be available every Saturday for the duration of the event.

Visitors can even enjoy exploring the town at night by borrowing a handmade crafted lantern.

Finally, on August 22 from 2-10 p.m., the final day of the Cooling Off event, the “Escape the Heat Festival” will take place. New lit-up paper umbrellas will add a mystical charm to the streets, while outdoor games, sparklers, and food trucks contribute to a lively atmosphere.

Additional celebratory events are planned for the fall and winter, but details have yet to be released.

If Kumamoto Prefecture is a bit too far for your travels, check out these other hot springs towns across Japan that lauded for their retro and peaceful sceneries.

Source, images: PR Times

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