Anyone who’s ever soaked in a Japanese hot spring will know just how glorious it can feel, not only for the heat of the water, but all the minerals that benefit the skin. It’s a luxurious sensation that everyone deserves to enjoy, and now there’s a way for dogs to experience it too, thanks to a new product called “Inu no Onsen” (“Dog’s Onsen“).

Developed by a veterinarian with experience in manufacturing pet care products, this bath product is super easy to use. Simply add 15-20 grams (0.5-0.7 ounces) of the product to 50 litres (13.2 gallons) of lukewarm water — about 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit) — and then gently massage your dog’s whole body with the healing bathwater for around five minutes. The product can be used for smaller baths too, with about five grams per five litres of lukewarm water recommended.

The product contains sodium bicarbonate, sodium sulphate, and sodium citrate, which can be found in hot springs used by humans. There are no nasties in the mix and it’s all food-grade so there are no worries about your pup licking itself or ingesting the water during the bath.

In fact, the product is said to be better for pups than dog shampoo as frequent shampooing has a tendency to weaken the skin barrier. This product has a milder formulation so it can be used regularly, even on dogs with sensitive skin, which is particularly important in summer, when pups require more care to maintain healthy skin and prevent it from becoming a breeding ground for bacteria during the humid months.

▼ Plus, the cute packaging has a retro feel to match the vibe of many onsen towns, making it a popular souvenir.

Dog’s Onsen is available at a number of sales locations, including pet-friendly accommodations, roadside stations, souvenir shops, general stores, cafes, pet shops, dog runs, veterinary hospitals and grooming salons. It can also be purchased online, with prices starting at 660 yen (US$4.47) for a single 50-gram bag, and there’s even the option to purchase a “Starter Set”, which comes with a tenugui towel and a rubber duck, for 880 yen. ▼ Add your own traditional Japanese wooden bath bucket, and your pup will be in onsen heaven.

It’s a beautiful way to share your love of onsen bathing with your pet pooch. After all, if capybara get to enjoy hot spring baths, your pampered pooch should too!

Source, images: PR Times

