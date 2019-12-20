These onsen town trips are so good they deserve an encore!
All across Japan there are places offering onsen baths in natural, geothermal hot spring water. Some are just plain indoor baths where you can go for a nice, simple soak, while others are elaborate anime-themed onsen amusement parks or have terrifying waterfalls.
But there are some tourist regions in Japan that are famous for their onsen, whether that’s for the size of their springs, the history of the region, the scenery nearby, or the type of bath offered. Those places have lots of amenities and are loved by Japanese travelers across the nation, who go back to them over and over again. Travel agency Jalan has compiled a list of the best onsen visitors want to visit a second time, so let’s take a look at the top five:
5. Beppu Onsen Township (Oita Prefecture)
Beppu is one of Japan’s most famous onsen areas, with a wide array of baths to enjoy, including a sand bath in which you are buried from neck to toe in naturally heated sand for ten minutes or so. There are eight different hot springs supplying the water in Beppu, which means you have a huge range of ryokan and public baths to choose from, in addition to a ridiculously cool onsen theme park.
Beppu also has tons of hot spring-themed attractions to experience. One of the coolest things you can do there is buy a platter of raw vegetables, meat and seafood to steam cook in natural steam vents. There are also a number of beautiful surface springs called “Hells” that are too hot to enter, but are popular for their different colored waters and picturesque steam (shown in the videos above). There’s also a mountain cable car, aquarium, monkey park, and museum, plus there’s lots to do in Oita Prefecture, so there’s plenty of reasons to keep coming back to Beppu Onsen.
4. Dogo Onsen (Ehime Prefecture)
View this post on Instagram
♨️ Dogo Onsen ♨️ . . . L’un des lieux qui a inspiré Miyazaki pour le film “Le voyage de Chihiro”! . . J’adore le batiment de ce Onsen, parce qu’il est atypique et je comprends pourquoi il a inspiré Miyazaki, même si les bains à l’intérieur sont “normaux”. . . J’ai testé plusieurs centaines en huit années au Japon et je ne pourrais pas m’en passer, j’adore ça. . . Et toi, tu aimes les Onsen? Tu veux en tester? . . _______________________________ Suivez-moi: . 🌎 https://www.gaijinjapan.org 🔹 Facebook: Un Gaijin au Japon 🔸 Twitter: UnGaijinAuJapon 🔺 Pinterest: Un Gaijin au Japon . 🔹 Facebook Groupe: Un Gaijin au Japon – la communauté . ______________________________ . . #EnjoyMyJapan #VisitJapanJP #UnGaijinAuJapon #DiscoverEarth #DiscoverTokyo #LonelyPlanetFR #LonelyPlanet #CityKillerz #TokyoCameraClub #JapanDailies #JPDaily #Japan_of_insta #VisitJapanAU #JapanRevealed . . . #DogoOnsen #Matsuyama #DogoOnsenHonkan #Ghibli #Miyazaki #Chihiro #道後温泉 #道後温泉本館 #ちひろ #宮崎駿 #HayaoMiyazaki
Located on Shikoku, one of Japan’s main islands in the western part of the country, Dogo Onsen is a small onsen resort area, but beloved for its old town feel as one of Japan’s oldest hot springs. The area is full of ryokan offering hot spring baths, but the most famous landmark is Dogo Onsen Honkan (shown above), whose twisting and turning labyrinth of stairwells and hallways is said to be an inspiration for the Hayao Miyazaki movie Spirited Away. Dogo Onsen is also a favorite spot for the Imperial Family, who stay at the Honkan when they visit. When they’re not in town, tourists can buy a ticket to see the Imperial Family’s quarters at the top of the bathhouse.
Dogo Onsen has plenty of other attractions to offer, such as museums, parks, restaurants, and temples and shrines, and it’s located in a big city, so there’s lots to do and see there that’s worth coming back for.
3. Noboribetsu Onsen (Hokkaido Prefecture)
View this post on Instagram
2019.11.26 登別地獄谷 . . 先月の北海道旅行の振り返り特集 登別温泉の地獄谷 早朝6時半頃から散策してました . . まさに地獄絵図 . . . . #ファインダー越しの私の世界 #Instagram #写真好きな人と繋がりたい #photography #noboribetsu #ig_japan #igersjp #ig_phos #北海道 #igtravel #ig_hokkaido #hokkaido #登別温泉 #登別地獄谷 #retrip_nippon #team_jp_ #team_jp_西 #キタムラ写真投稿 #igers #landscapephotography #いいね #trip
Noboribetsu Onsen is the most famous onsen resort area in Hokkaido. Situated in the southern part of Japan’s northernmost prefecture, much of its spring water surfaces in one area known as “Jigokudani”, or “Hell Valley”, where hot water rivers flow and steam floats up from the ground. You can hike along the edge of this valley and enjoy bathing your feet in the hot water streams there for a truly natural hot spring experience.
Noboribetsu’s public and private hot springs offer 11 different kinds of thermal baths, such as sulfur baths, salt baths, and iron baths, so there’s plenty of variety for all visitors. Not everyone will have time for all of them, however, so this onsen resort area is worth making a second trip to!
2. Kusatsu Onsen (Gunma Prefecture)
View this post on Instagram
Pour tous ceux qui cherchent une escapade lors d'un séjour au Japon focalisé sur Tokyo, Kusatsu Onsen apparait comme l'une des meilleurs options pour vivre une expérience japonaise totalement dépaysante en moins de 24h ! . Situé à 3∼4h en bus direct depuis Shinjuku, Kusatsu Onsen c'est l'un des villages à onsen les plus populaires du pays. Non seulement vous pourrez profiter des magnifiques bains chauds en extérieur, mais vous aurrez aussi le plaisir de déambuller en Yukata et profiter du jeu de lumière le soir, en vous délectant de quelques spécialités du coin ! Pour moi c'est clairement une destination japania/20 ! . 📍Kusatsu Onsen, Gunma . #japania #japan #japon #kusatsu #kusatsuonsen #gunma #nihon #日本 #草津温泉 #草津 #群馬 #温泉 #japantravel #japaneseculture #japantrip #explorejapan #visitjapan #traveljapan #travelinjapan
North of Tokyo is the popular Kusatsu Onsen in the mountains of Gunma Prefecture, where in the summer visitors can enjoy hiking, and in the winter, skiing. But it’s for the hot springs that people keep wanting to come back to Kusatsu Onsen.
It’s believed that Kusatsu has the largest naturally flowing source of hot spring water in all of Japan, and its waters are touted to have all sorts of excellent health benefits, with some even claiming the power to cure illnesses. Visitors can enjoy public baths, private baths, open air baths, and foot baths all over town, so there are plenty of chances to experience the healing quality of Kusatsu’s hot waters.
1. Hakone Onsen (Kanagawa Prefecture)
Hakone Onsen is one of the best places to go for a nice weekend soak, especially if you’re coming from Tokyo. It’s just an hour and half from the city center by express train, so it makes for a convenient, quick getaway. Hakone has many ryokan, or Japanese inns, where you can stay to enjoy the local food and soak in the hot waters. It’s also the location of the famous Yunesson Hot Spring Park, where there are all kinds of baths available, such as soy milk and chocolate baths.
The region of Hakone also offers a whole host of other exciting things to do, such as hiking, shrines, museums, a cable car over an active volcanic mountain, and even a ferry-boat ride, not to mention stunning views of Mt. Fuji. With so much to do, it’s no wonder that Japanese travelers want to go back there again and again.
Those are the top five onsen that Japanese travelers most want to go back to, but the remaining top ten are all wonderful places, too. For example, Arima Onsen in Kobe, ranked sixth, is a popular day trip location for those who live in Osaka and Kyoto, because its hot springs are made up of “gold” and “silver” waters. The onsen ranked seventh, Yufuin Onsen, near Beppu, is a much more quaint and rural destination than its neighbor, great for a quiet hot spring getaway.
Kurokawa Onsen in Kumamoto Prefecture, one of Japan’s most picturesque onsen towns, is eighth, while beachside onsen resort area Atami Onsen in Shizuoka Prefecture is ninth (shown above). Finally, Gero Onsen in Gifu Prefecture is ranked tenth, for its numerous public open-air baths.
▼ Kurokawa Onsen
View this post on Instagram
#黑川溫泉 ♨️ 整個九州行最愛最愛的地方！！ 在這我泡了人生中第一次的露天 #混浴 和兩位陌生日本老伯一起 反正不認識 以後也永遠不會再遇到 裸體被看到幾秒鐘應該還好 另外也泡了最有名的 #新明館 有標榜老闆親手開挖的 #洞窟風呂 還真的是很酷 完全就是個佈滿濃霧的石頭洞穴 在裡面泡湯有種神奇感 晚上入住的 #御客屋 很棒 特別破費訂了 #一泊二食 專人會來幫忙弄好日式床舖 晚餐和隔天早餐也非常豐盛😋 還泡了特別的 #立湯 和 #躺湯 超推薦來九州時在這住一晚 整個溫泉區可以逛的商店並不多 都是賣些小點心 像是超好吃大爆餡的 #泡芙 和還不錯的 #麻糬銅鑼燒 有種小村莊和樂融融感 度假放鬆1000萬好心情🥳 – #泡湯 #黒川温泉 黑川 #夜楓 #溫泉旅館 #裸湯 #貸切風呂 #榻榻米 #hotsprings #kurokawa #kurokawaonsen #japanhotspring #japan_night_view #japanawaits #photo_jpn #popjapan
There are all kinds of onsen resort areas throughout the country, so choosing one can be overwhelming. If you’re planning on taking a hot spring vacation in Japan, then consider picking from this list, or check out our list of the best onsen near Tokyo if you want to stay closer to the big city. And don’t forget to consider staying in one of Japan’s traditional-style inns; that’s an experience no one should miss out on!
Source: PR Times
Top image: Pakutaso
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
[ Read in Japanese ]
Leave a Reply