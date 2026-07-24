A beautiful way to show off your Starbucks collectibles.

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your very own Starbucks, the chain now has a new product that allows you to do just that, on an adorably tiny scale.

Called the Starbucks Collection Rack, this new collectible is a cleverly designed display shelf that’s designed to show off your miniature goods while recreating the look of a real Starbucks store.

Natural wood finishes evoke the warm and inviting interior of a Starbucks, with beautiful details that include side windows to draw in natural light, and a Starbucks sign that lights up at the flick of a switch.

With notches on the sides of the display, shelving can rearranged as desired, allowing you to create a number of looks, from a simple rack setup to a store register design, complete with counter and signboards.

The display comes to life when filled with Starbucks collectibles like Bearista figures, tiny matcha Frappuccinos, and other items that come in the Miniature Collection sets available through the Starbucks Rewards programme.

The rack itself is sold as a self-assembly kit, priced at 6,000 yen (US$40.80), and will be made available only to Gold members of the rewards programme. In order to become a Gold member, you’ll have to register for Starbucks Rewards, where you start off as a Green member, and after accumulating 250 stars within the space of a year – you earn 1 Star for every 60 yen spent – you’ll automatically be upgraded to Gold member status.

Doing the math, you’ll need to spend around 15,000 yen to reach Gold status, assuming all purchases qualify for Stars and are made using the Starbucks app or a registered Starbucks Card, as per the conditions of the programme.

With limited-edition drinks like Frappuccinos currently in the 700-800 yen range, that works out to be around 21 beverages, which is a lot of drinking. However, a faster way to earn points is by buying merchandise, and with the chain just releasing a new “Discovery Series” collection of goods showcasing different regions of Japan, and a Bearista range with an unbearably cute 4,900-yen tumbler, you can easily be on the fast track to owning your very own miniature Starbucks store.

Source, images: Press release

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