Akihabara Ramen Center is dead. Long live Akihabara Seimen Center.

Some neighborhoods have spots that seem to be cursed as restaurant locations. A new eatery opens up, only to abruptly shut down a year later, only for another restaurant to move in, and then the whole cycle repeats, over and over.

We thought we might have discovered one of these concentrated pockets of bad restaurateur luck in Akihabara, downtown Tokyo’s anime and video game district. When Gattsuri Udon, a restaurant specializing in udon noodles, opened up in September of 2024, it looked like it had a prime location, literally right across the street from Akihabara Station on Showa-dori Street.

▼ Gattsturi Udon (がっつりうどん), shortly after its grand opening

But just barely over a year later, Gattsuri Udon was gone, and in its place was a new restaurant called Akihabara Ramen Center.

With Akihabara being such a hot spot among international tourists, and ramen being by far the most popular kind of Japanese noodle dish overseas, we figured Akihabara Ramen Center would have better luck than Gattsuri Ramen did. So imagine our surprise when it didn’t even make it to its first birthday, as Akihabara Ramen Center closed earlier this summer, and has now been replaced by…

…Akihabara Seimen Center, yet another restaurant.

“Seimen” means “noodle-making,” signaling that the restaurant makes its own noodles. What kind of noodles? Ramen and udon, in Akihabara Seimen Center’s case.

Wait a second, so this spot that used to have an udon restaurant, and then had a ramen restaurant, now offers both of those? Yep, and looking at the notice posted at the entrance to the outdoorsy eatery, we finally found out that Gattsui Udon and Akihabara Ramen Center didn’t so much go bust as evolve towards their true form.

“Thank you for your continued patronage,” says the sign, before going on to explain that:

“We are a company that started out as a noodle maker. We want to make it easier for people to have a filling, delicious meal of freshly made noodles. In addition, with the times we’re living in being as they are, we want to be Japan’s best cheap restaurant, with a flavor and price that’s only possible as a noodle-making center.”

Yes, it turns out that all three restaurants that have occupied this streetside spot in Akihabara were/are run by the same company, and they’ve been fine-tuning their concept bit by bit. As for wanting to offer an outstanding value, Gattsuri Udon only charged 300 yen (US$1.85) for a bowl of basic udon/ Akihabara Ramen Center was kind to our wallets too, but at 500 yen a bowl, so we figured that with the restaurant’s second rebrand, there’d be a second price hike too. However, to our pleasant surprise, all bowls of noodles at Akihabara Seimen Center, whether classic soy sauce-broth ramen, oily abura soba, chilled hiyashi chuka, or bukkake udon, are just 440 yen. The really attractive offer, though, is the combo of a bowl of noodles and a side dish-size butadon (pork rice bowl) for 550 yen (after tax).

With the low prices giving us some extra room in our taste-testing budget, we opted for a bukkake udon/pork bowl combo plus another bowl of abura soba, for a more thorough evaluation.

The udon turned out to be a happy reunion, as it’s basically a revival of what Gattsuri Udon served. The vast majority of udon noodles you’ll find in Japan are round, but Akihabara Seimen Center’s are flat, giving them a rustic, substantial feeling, and we quickly scarfed them down.

Moving on to the pork bowl, the meat was tasty, with sliced green onion and a slightly sweet marinade working to mouthwateringly accentuate the pork belly’s succulency.

Size-wise, this is a side order, not a meal in itself, but considering that it effectively only costs 110 yen, this is excellent in terms of both quality and quantity.

The abura soba was joyfully familiar too, as it’s a match for how Akihabara Ramen Center prepared the dish. We would have liked some vinegar or chili oil served on the side to maybe switch the flavor up a bit as we ate, but what’s here is very satisfying as-is, with the kind of heavier presence fans want in this oilier ramen variant.

So even if the name keeps changing, this is still a fantastic place to grab a quick, inexpensive meal that ticks all the boxes it needs to if you’re sightseeing in Akihabara (or even if you missed the last train, since the restaurant is open 24 hours a day). We may not have any idea as to how long Akihabara Seimen Center is going to be calling itself that, we can confidently say that as long as it’s the same people running this restaurant, it’ll be worth eating at.

Restaurant information

Akihabara Seimen Center / 秋葉原製麺センター

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Kanda Hirakawacho 4-1

東京都千代田区神田平河町4-1

Open 24 hours

Photos ©SoraNews24

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