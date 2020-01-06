Which prefectures have the deadliest curves? Time to find out!

We’ve seen rankings of all 47 prefectures in Japan before, judging everything from their amount of overwork to their residents’ average bust size.

But now it’s time to answer the real question that we all want to know when it comes to how the prefectures stack up: which ones would make the best weapons for hand-to-hand combat?

▼ CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!

*Cue intense fighting game music*

The survey was conducted at the Japanese website Town Net, where residents from all over the country cast their votes for the deadliest-looking prefectures.

Here’s how the top prefectures came out:

Ishikawa Prefecture — 111 votes — 12.9 percent Kōchi Prefecture — 110 votes — 12.8 percent Fukui Prefecture — 77 votes — 9.0 percent Aomori Prefecture — 70 votes — 8.2 percent Niigata Prefecture — 64 votes — 7.5 percent

Let’s take a look at each of those individually:

▼ The number one winner, Ishikawa Prefecture.

With its long, slender shape, Ishikawa is the perfect prefecture to grab and cudgel your opponent with one hand. Plus as one reader explained, it also bears a striking resemblance to a bottle opener, giving it extra function to crack open a victory drink.

▼ Second place by only one vote, Kōchi Prefecture.

Most readers picked Kōchi because it looks like a boomerang, giving them the long-range advantage. Still, that takes a bit more skill to use than a regular bludgeon weapon, so it’s not surprising to see it in second place.

▼ Third place, Fukui Prefecture, which looks like a top-heavy beating-stick or even a mace.

▼ Fourth place, Aomori Prefecture, with its deadly-looking claws.

▼ And fifth place, Niigata Prefecture, with its saw-like teeth running along the bottom.



For those who are curious, the prefecture that came in last place was Tokushima Prefecture, with a whopping… zero votes.

▼ I mean, I guess you could use it as a shield? Or kind of throw it, like a rock?

It’s okay, Tokushima, we know you’re busy fighting off toilet paper bandits anyway.

Of course, this being the Internet, netizens from many prefectures were quick to take the images of their homelands and transform them into beautiful works of weaponized art:

▼ Number one Ishikawa asserting its dominance over everyone else.

▼ Hokkaido, which came in at a respectable number six, showing that it can fight with the best of them.

▼ And even though Toyama came in 33rd place, it is still a very proud prefecture.

Of course, use in combat is only one metric to measure the prefectures by. If you’re looking to truly compare something important between them, then look not further than the list of the most disturbing prefecture mascots.

Source: Livedoor News via My Game News Flash

Top image: Twitter/@BBB_1111_04

Insert images: GAHAG (1, 2, 3) (Edited by SoraNews24), Wikipedia/Tokyoship

