Can you pick your favorite out of 115 songs?

Since its first episode in January 1996, the show Detective Conan, known in some countries as Case Closed, has spawned a number of spin-offs, character cafés, and even partial rivalry with American TV host Conan O’Brien.

There’s no denying the widespread cultural impact of Detective Conan, and this upcoming March, the franchise will be airing its 1,000th episode.

▼ Listening to the first English openeing for Detective Conan makes my early Generation Z butt finally feel a teeny bit old.

To celebrate this milestone, the Detective Conan franchise will be holding a poll for fans to determine their favorite opening or ending theme from the anime. The poll itself isn’t too much of a novelty… except for the fact that there are over 115 different themes to choose from.

▼ The first Detective Conan anime opening in Japanese…

▼ …and a snapshot of the most recent anime opening.

Folks can vote once per day for their favorite track, and if you’re newer to the franchise, the website hosting the poll will also include YouTube embeds of all 115 opening and ending themes.

▼ For those who just want to vibe, here’s a compilation from opening one to opening 50 of the anime franchise.

Cast your vote here to determine which opening or ending is the best of them all. The voting period is open until March 5, 2021.

If there’s a particular opening or ending you feel strongly about, you can get in plenty of votes for the time being, or spend the downtime before the results are out by reading this pretty compelling analysis on Ran’s seemingly gravity-resistant hair.

Source, images: Detective Conan 1000th Episode Commemoration Project

