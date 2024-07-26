Former idol group member stars in the new commercial, set at a Japanese summer festival.

At McDonald’s in Japan, pies aren’t solely limited to the dessert menu, because the chain has been doing a roaring trade in Bacon Potato Pies since they were first released in 1990. They’re not always on the menu, though, because they’re only a limited-time product, and this year, they’re evolving into a new form, known as the Cheese Bacon Potato Pie.

This tasty new evolution adds two kinds of melted cheese to the hearty filling, which contains creamy potatoes, chopped onion, and smoky bacon pieces. Cheddar and Gouda combine for an explosion of flavour, both in the cheese sauce inside the pie, and in the crust, giving it a golden hue.

Like many limited-edition releases, this menu item comes with a new commercial to help promote it, and the scene is set at a Japanese summer festival, where singer, model, actress and former Nogizaka46 idol group member Mai Shiraishi plays the role of a stall owner selling pies.

In the ad, Shiraishi encourages one of the festival-goers to try the new pie, clinching the deal by saying “tabete bikkuri” (“eat it and you’ll be surprised”), while striking a dance pose like one you might see at a summertime Bon Odori (Obon Dance) Festival.

Upon taking a bite, the festival-goer really is surprised, and the commercial ends with the familiar melody of “Tanko Bushi”, a song used in Bon dances, playing in the background. However, there’s a cheesy twist to the lyrics, because instead of using the words “Tsuki ga deta deta” (“The moon has come out”), the singer sings “Cheese ga deta deta” (“The cheese has come out“).

▼ Take a look at the commercial below.

The new ad will be broadcast on T.V. nationwide from 30 July, a day before the Cheese Bacon Potato Pies are released on 31 July. Priced at 190 yen (US$1.24) each, the pies will be on the menu until the end of August.

