Clever tech trick means you’ll never need to use a spoon when making a cup of hot coffee or tea again.

Since finding out that you can buy curry rice makers in Japan, we feel like we’ve entered a bold new era of delicious convenience. However, this exciting advancement in food preparation has still left us responsible for making our own drinks, which is a major problem for people as lazy as we are.

Luckily, it looks like help is on the way, thanks to Japanese design company Gemini’s Aumix mug.

Yes, the cups’ cool, understated design makes them look like appropriate beverage containers for IT innovators and creative writers. But what’s more important is the part you can’t see from the outside: an internal rotor that automatically stirs your drink for you, meaning you won’t need to ever touch a spoon or stirrer stick to make coffee, tea, cocoa, or any other hot drink that starts as a powder or liquid concentrate.

▼ The Aumix in action

But here’s the most amazing part of all: the Aumix requires no battery, charging, or external electric power source to use. Instead, its stirring rotor is powered by the hot water you pour in to make your drink.

▼ Here it is being used to make instant soup.

According to Aumix’s designers, 320 milliliters (10.8 ounces) of boiling water loses about 60,480 joules of energy as it cools to a comfortable drinking temperature. So instead of letting that heat evaporate into the air, the Aumix absorbs it and converts it into kinetic energy, spinning the cup’s rotor and mixing your drink.

Gemini says Aumix is especially well-suited to drinks to which you want to add milk, sugar, honey, or other enhancements. Really, the only drawbacks are that it works only with hot drinks (since their undrinkable excess heat is the power source) and that they were initially offered through a now-concluded crowdfunding campaign on Japanese website Campfire. However, seeing as how the campaign raised over 7,600 percent of its goal, it probably won’t be long until Gemini has a new batch of Aumix mugs available.

Source: Twitter/@you629 via Otakomu, Campfire

Images: Campfire

