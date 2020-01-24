Curry and rice is always nice, so why not a single machine that lets you cook them both?

A rice cooker is one of the best kitchen equipment investments you can make. Just toss in the rice, pour in the water, and a press of a button is all you need to do to earn the reward of a pot of fluffy, freshly cooked grains.

But a bowl of plain white rice, entirely by itself, is a pretty sad dinner, no matter how fresh and fluffy it is. So wouldn’t it be better than if instead of just a rice cooker, you had a curry rice cooker?

Of course it would,, which is why Japan’s Oak Lawn Marketing created the Twin Chef.

▼ Step 4, naturally, is stuffing your face/belly with delicious curry.

Appearance-wise, the Twin Chef looks like two rice cookers joined at the hip, but it actually lets you cook four different things at once. First off, you’ve got the paired pots, and the gadget’s 10 pre-set cooking styles allow you to optimize temperature and cooking time to make not just rice and curry, but nimono (Japanese-style stewed meats and vegetables), soup, okayu (Japanese rice porridge), cakes, and even home-made yogurt.

While we can’t remember the last time we ever wanted anything else in life when we had a hot plate of curry rice in front of us, if you’re craving some side dishes to go with it, each cooking pot’s compartment also has space to insert a steamer tray, thus allowing you to simultaneously cook four different things.

▼ We suppose there’s a chance that using the steamer tray above a pot of curry will add a curry flavor to whatever you’re steaming, but we can’t see that as anything other than one more reason we need one of these.

▼ The Twin Chef in action

The Twin Chef is even compactly proportioned, at 41 centimeters (16.1 inches) wide, making it an ideal choice for students, bachelors, and other demographics where the traits of “Don’t have a lot of living space” and “Is too lazy to do real cooking” overlap. Really, about the only room for complaint is if you’re the type of person who looks at everything through the lens of linguistics and believes that with its four-at-a-time cooking powers, the machine should actually be called the Quadruplet Chef. As long as that’s not a deal-breaker for you, the Twin Chef can be ordered through online retailer Shop Japan here for 19,800 yen (US$180).

Oh, and if you’re not into curry rice? Don’t forget that you can use a rice cooker to make pancakes, and with the Twin Chef, you won’t have to make the difficult decision between original flavor and matcha green tea ones.

