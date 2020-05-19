It’s not just an act; this Japanese R&B queen really does understand love.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many musicians have turned to the art of live streaming in order to give fans a way to interact with them somewhat physically. Some will do full-on shows while many are holding Q&As where they answer fan questions.

Japanese R&B artist Utada Hikaru held one such live stream on Instagram a few nights ago. Since many of her lyrics touch on deeply personal aspects of love and relationships, she naturally had some deep viewer questions about love. One viewer asked, “Why do breakups hurt so much?” and her answer left many speechless.

▼ We don’t have video footage, but luckily Twitter user @andmariobooks shared a text account of the interaction.

In translation, it’s something like this:

“During Utada Hikaru’s Instalive yesterday, someone asked her why breakups hurt so much. Her answer was that the pain was already there, and it was because the other person was with you that you were able to not feel it. But when you lose that person, you have to face that pain. I feel like I just witnessed something amazing…”

We admit that love is a unique experience to everyone, but this unique viewpoint apparently struck a chord with many. Japanese netizens on Twitter and more had a lot to say on the subject.

“No wonder she was able to write such amazing songs at 16…”

“I feel so enlightened…she’s got such a sense for things…”

“This is so true…like the pain in your chest when you go through a breakup…”

“I’ve got goosebumps.”

“So that’s why it sucks so badly to be single.”

Whether you agree or not, you’ve got to admit it’s pretty cool that we’re in an age where we can interact with artists and have our voices be heard (er, not that these are ideal circumstances). If you’re a Utada Hikaru fan and you haven’t already been tuning into her Instalives, maybe you should; you’re missing more than just good music.

Sources: Twitter/@andmariobooks via Hachima Kiko

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!