Global movement shows us an anime star we’ve seen many times, but in ways we’ve never seen before.
Sailor Moon is one of those anime characters that just about anyone can instantly bring up a mental image of, with her iconic flowing twintails and school uniform-inspired combat outfit. However, there’s actually been a lot of variation in how Sailor Moon has been depicted since her debut.
Starting with original creator Naoko Takeuchi’s intricate manga artwork, the character design went through a thorough reworking to make it feasible for artists to animate for the 1990s TV anime adaptation, and the modern Sailor Moon Crystal reboot is now on its third set of character designs.
▼ Trailer for the upcoming Sailor Moon Eternal movie
And now, over the past few days, we’ve been seeing a flood of new takes on the character, thanks to the #sailormoonredraw hashtag. Though it’s been floating around the Internet under various names for a while now, the practice of taking one particular frame from the Sailor Moon anime, then putting your own spin on it, has picked up momentum in Japan this month, with a number of anime/manga industry professionals joining in over the weekend.
▼ Crimson, manga artist for Aoi Sekai no Chushin de and World War Blue
今 流行っているセーラームーンを自分の絵柄で描く
というのをやってみたのですが
何か中途半端になってしまいました。 https://t.co/Q3xtwBn7mg—
クリムゾン@漫画家 (@crimson_3) May 17, 2020
▼ Toshinori Yano (No Guard Wife)
（弱そう）
#sailormoonredraw https://t.co/v0OaeyjS4o—
矢野トシノリ@ゼロ嫁2巻発売中！ (@hosimaki) May 17, 2020
▼ Makoto Kudo (Mokuyoubi wa kimi to nakitai)
原稿中なんでざっくりで！いろんな方の見るの楽しいね…。
#sailormoonredraw https://t.co/wersgIYF3V—
工藤マコト@YGにて「不器用な先輩。」GAにて「HGに恋するふたり」連載中 (@m0721804) May 17, 2020
While many of the contributions are essentially filtering Sailor Moon through the aesthetic trends that have occurred in the 20-plus years since the ‘90s TV anime, some artists went all-in with applying their personal style.
▼ Kohei Ashiya (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure animation director)
#sailormoonredraw ちと濃すぎたかな… https://t.co/UkCDK839iY—
アしや(芦谷)耕平 (@asikoh009) May 17, 2020
▼ Mitsurou Kubo (Yuri!!! on Ice character designer)
違う絵を描きたい日 #sailormoonredraw https://t.co/oA0MrFhwdB—
久保ミツロウ (@kubomitsurou) May 17, 2020
▼ Soichiro Yamamoto (Teasing Master Takagi-san artist)
いま流行ってるセーラームーンを自分の絵柄でってやつ
（おだいばこ） https://t.co/xm0o2rgjaY—
山本崇一朗.高木13ﾂﾊﾞｷ4将棋３ (@udon0531) May 17, 2020
▼ Keita Yatera (Ponkotsu Ponko artist)
#sailormoonredraw https://t.co/DMZsISkvdK—
矢寺圭太：ポン子④恋食① (@yaterakeita) May 17, 2020
Of course, with Sailor Moon being one of the Internet’s favorite fan art muses, #sailormoonredraw has also been embraced by amateur and independent artists.
#sailormoonredraw
セーラームーンリメイクやってみました https://t.co/3fz7WQQTY0—
のり恋 (@norikoi_noriko) May 06, 2020
#sailormoonredraw
面白そうだったので🌙 https://t.co/tUehB5Vbxb—
ℳ𝒾🥀 (@Riricalxx) May 16, 2020
#sailormoonredraw
楽しそうだったので描きました！
オリジナルの線画が完成されているのが痛いほどわかり、勉強になりました。 https://t.co/sY8xvyx3Yn—
にゅう（新刊５月２日発売） (@nyu7nyu) May 17, 2020
Looking through the artwork, a lot of the redraws feature far more depth of color and glossiness than the anime’s reference shot. A lot of that is due to the luxury of drawing a stand-alone illustration, whereas animation requires simpler drawings, since hundreds of drawings have to be produced in a short amount of time while also sticking to a baseline model that multiple different artists can consistently adhere to.
▼ Had Sailor Moon debuted after the rise of the dark magical girl genre, maybe it would have looked like this.
セーラームーンのやつ
小学生の頃テレビで見てたからよく覚えてるんだ
#sailormoonredraw https://t.co/SULbY9jRPm—
海老ブルー@幻のC98新刊委託中🍈🐯🅱 (@ebiblue) May 17, 2020
#sailormoonredraw
セーラームーン描くやつやってみた！元絵がアニメのカットのはずなのに髪の毛流れ美しすぎる https://t.co/ZQEF8rQlRa—
黒須 (@kurosususu) May 17, 2020
The recent resurgence of the hashtag is also ushering in a new wave of art from Sailor Moon’s international fanbase.
Joining bandwagon✨
#sailormoonredraw https://t.co/qucroDe9o9—
🍩 🇷 🇰 🇹 🇸 🇲 🍩 CZ4A | BNR34 🍩 (@rktsm__) May 18, 2020
lately realized that I just need bandwagons for drawing prompts tbh 😭😭😭
(and meme)
btw I was trying out the gray/… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
fue (@fuenoteki) May 18, 2020
join bandwagon
#sailormoonredraw https://t.co/9KZlpqMkag—
triXveer (@aditchris) May 18, 2020
So while there’s never a bad time to share your love of Sailor Moon with the world, the #sailormoonredraw hashtag is making right now is an even better time than most.
Source: Twitter via Otakomu
Top image: YouTube/sailormoon-official
