Psycommu technology goes from anime sci-fi to real-world science.

One of anime’s major storytelling concepts is how mecha pilots can make their giant robots move in such amazingly agile ways just by manipulating a few control sticks and foot pedals. While that sort of user interface works fine for a tank or fighter jet, there’s no way such rudimentary controls could produce the human-like movements of anime mecha.

Some series, though, have an in-story explanation, and Gundam’s is the Psycommu/Psycho-Frame, a technological interface that allows the top aces to control their mobile suits not just with their hands and feet, but with their minds. So it’s only fitting that there’s now a real-world Gundam model that you can control with your brain!

The model itself isn’t entirely new, as it’s been available through toymaker Bandai’s Zeonic Technics package since last year. The kit features a motorized model of Gundam’s Zaku mobile suit that you assemble, as well as a smartphone app that allows you to program various movement sequences.

Ordinarily, you control the Zaku via your smartphone, but NeU, a joint venture research team created by Tohoku University and Hitachi, has developed a much more high-tech method that employs a headband-like device.

After strapping it on and waiting a few moments for the synchronization process, the device measures your cerebral blood flow and sends the data wirelessly to your smartphone to trigger movements created through the Zeonic Technics app. The sensor can distinguish between three different levels of brain activity, each of which can be linked to a different movement sequence.

Currently, the system is still in the prototype phase, but the fact that it works at all is an exciting step towards being able to pilot your Gunpla models as deftly as Gundam’s heroes control their mecha.

