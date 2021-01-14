My Neighbor Totoro’s iconic transportation has never looked cooler.

They say that when life gives you lemons, you’re supposed to make lemonade, and if adapt that into a wintertime philosophy you could say that when sub-freezing temperatures give you snow, you make snowmen. That definitely seems to be the attitude of Japanese Twitter user Yukidaruma Shokunin Toshinyan (@mokomoko_2015), whose handle translates to “Snowman Artist Toshinyan.”

With this winter being especially cold in Japan, Toshinyan has had an ample frosty canvas to work with. As a truly skilled artist, though, he’s not limited to making people out of snow, though, and recently made something much cooler: a snow Catbus!

Not content to just stack a few balls of snow and put a hat and scarf on them, Toshinyan carefully crafted an amazingly detailed recreation of the beloved Studio Ghibli character from director Hayao Miyazaki’s 1988 anime My Neighbor Totoro. While it’s not an exact 1:1 scale, it’s impressively large, and could easily hold a passenger the size of little sister Mei. Come to think of, it’s actually bigger than the Kitten Bus that shows up in the Totoro sequel.

However, we ask that Ghibli fans save their squeals of delight until after they see Toshinyan’s sculpture at night…

…with its eyes and interior lit up!

This isn’t Toshinyan’s only anime snowman either. He’s also created a whole team’s worth of Pokémon, like mysterious Mew…

…lovable loser Magikarp…

…and alliteration-avoiding Alcremie.

And since no anime is bigger these days than Demon Slayer: Kimetsu on Yaiba, here’s spider demon Rui.

With about half of winter still left, we can expect at least a few more creations from Toshinyan before the start of spring. “I’m panning to keep making snowmen at a relaxed, fun pace” he says in his most recent post, and the rest of us are definitely going to have fun seeing what comes next.

