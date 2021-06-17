What would Asuka look like if she jumped ship from Evangelion to Gundam or Demon Slayer?
With the long-delayed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time having finally made it to theaters, and the anime franchise having come to an end, it’s a little sad to think that we won’t be seeing the cast on-screen again. However, even once their series are done, popular anime characters live forever as fan art, and Eva’s producers themselves are helping with that goal by releasing official coloring book-style artwork for Evangelion pilot Asuka Shikinami Langley.
【ぬりえ企画】きみだけの プラグスーツの いろを ぬろう— エヴァンゲリオン公式 (@evangelion_co) June 14, 2021
現在映画館で配布中の入場者プレゼント 公式謹製36P冊子『EVA-EXTRA-EXTRA』描き下ろし漫画EVANGELION:3.0（-120min.)
より、ぬりえ絵柄をご提供致します#シンエヴァラストラン
大きめサイズのデータは👉https://t.co/U0A9wydFlE pic.twitter.com/sreUQR6pe4
Labeled “a coloring drawing of Asuka Shikinami Langley for good boys and girls,” the black-and-white illustration was posted by the official Evangelion Twitter account. Well, actually, calling it a black-and-white illustration doesn’t quite tell the whole story, since the drawing has no shadowing or shading effects. That’s because in terms of color, it’s a blank slate for you to add the hues of your choice to.
#シンエヴァぬりえ— にぃ (@AtashinoM) June 14, 2021
推しの色ーーー✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/AwVsN6D8ua
Fans have already started sharing their artistic visions, and with the base drawing being available as a digital image, some have added impressive textures and shines.
塗らせて頂きました🥰— 柊@11月サンクリ予定 (@h0lly1201eva) June 14, 2021
最高に可愛い！！#シンエヴァぬりえ #シンエヴァの薄い本 #シンエヴァ #式波・アスカ・ラングレー pic.twitter.com/9sVgJcLeRX
After decades of seeing Asuka wearing a plugsuit dominated by reds and oranges, longtime fans of the franchise have been keen to dress her up in other characters’/mechas’ color motifs, such as Evangelion Unit-01…
#シンエヴァぬりえ— 瑛は (@__aki17) June 15, 2021
してみちゃった❕
初号機ぽく❤️🔥❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/a3yrb1GEgE
…Rei…
#シンエヴァぬりえ #シンエヴァ— シン・mocka (@mocka_LSS) June 14, 2021
LASもビックリ いかり・アスカ・ラングレー pic.twitter.com/UbiTuK32Nw
…or Kaworu.
上には上がいらっしゃるので、あくまでいつものNERVのネコ画伯という事で多目に見てください。(iPhoneと指です)— NERVのネコ (@nerv_no_nyanko) June 14, 2021
カヲルくんと黒波を足して２で割って塗ったらこうなった。完全オリジナルアスカ。笑#シンエヴァぬりえ#シンエヴァラストラン #シンエヴァの薄い本 #シンエヴァンゲリオン劇場版 pic.twitter.com/xl0c4ScJb7
Others decided to apply the aesthetics from other anime franchises entirely, like Studio Ghibli’s Nausicaa…
ナウシカっぽカラーでも— なこだよシン・ (@nasufuwa) June 14, 2021
塗ってみた雑だけど
#シンエヴァぬりえ pic.twitter.com/fsEaaFULmJ
…Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Rengoku…
400億のアスカ😂— にゃんにゃんはんてん (@nyannyanhan10) June 15, 2021
#シンエヴァぬりえ #シンエヴァ
#式波・アスカ・ラングレー pic.twitter.com/1pQfG0biqe
…the uniform colors of Gundam’s Earth Federation…
一日一絵311日目— 広沢 (@mokkyuu_hrsw) June 16, 2021
ぬりえ塗ってみた🎨
地球連邦軍士官風プラグスーツ#シンエヴァぬりえ #シンエヴァ#シンエヴァの薄い本 pic.twitter.com/citsUVcGjW
…and even tokusatsu hero Ultraman.
#シンエヴァぬりえ— ハーフライス大森 (@Halfrice_Oomori) June 14, 2021
ウルトラマンアスカ pic.twitter.com/VMo5gGHfPK
The lack of any sort of background also makes it easy to layer in your own, like in this cool Japanese school graduation chalkboard-like creation.
#シンエヴァぬりえ— 半戸みる (@banana_to_pan) June 14, 2021
さようなら、全てのエヴァンゲリオン😭 pic.twitter.com/qi5h02sVSl
とても楽しく塗れました！ありがとうございました。— 浮田 暖 (@dan_da_dan86) June 15, 2021
アスカちゃん、大好きです。
#シンエヴァぬりえ#シンエヴァの薄い本 #シンエヴァ#式波・アスカ・ラングレー#シンエヴァラストラン #エヴァンゲリオン pic.twitter.com/WRuXW0jf1z
If you want to join in on the fun, Japanese Twitter users have been posting theirs using the hashtag #シンエヴァぬりえ (“Rebuild of Evangelion coloring picture”), and if you want a bigger version to work with, the illustration is available in an even larger size through the Evangelion official website here.
