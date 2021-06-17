What would Asuka look like if she jumped ship from Evangelion to Gundam or Demon Slayer?

With the long-delayed Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time having finally made it to theaters, and the anime franchise having come to an end, it’s a little sad to think that we won’t be seeing the cast on-screen again. However, even once their series are done, popular anime characters live forever as fan art, and Eva’s producers themselves are helping with that goal by releasing official coloring book-style artwork for Evangelion pilot Asuka Shikinami Langley.

Labeled “a coloring drawing of Asuka Shikinami Langley for good boys and girls,” the black-and-white illustration was posted by the official Evangelion Twitter account. Well, actually, calling it a black-and-white illustration doesn’t quite tell the whole story, since the drawing has no shadowing or shading effects. That’s because in terms of color, it’s a blank slate for you to add the hues of your choice to.

Fans have already started sharing their artistic visions, and with the base drawing being available as a digital image, some have added impressive textures and shines.

After decades of seeing Asuka wearing a plugsuit dominated by reds and oranges, longtime fans of the franchise have been keen to dress her up in other characters’/mechas’ color motifs, such as Evangelion Unit-01…

…Rei…

…or Kaworu.

Others decided to apply the aesthetics from other anime franchises entirely, like Studio Ghibli’s Nausicaa…

…Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Rengoku…

…the uniform colors of Gundam’s Earth Federation…

…and even tokusatsu hero Ultraman.

The lack of any sort of background also makes it easy to layer in your own, like in this cool Japanese school graduation chalkboard-like creation.

If you want to join in on the fun, Japanese Twitter users have been posting theirs using the hashtag #シンエヴァぬりえ (“Rebuild of Evangelion coloring picture”), and if you want a bigger version to work with, the illustration is available in an even larger size through the Evangelion official website here.

