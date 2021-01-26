Conductor flips the bird on snowy night in Tokyo.
Japanese companies pride themselves on customer service, and that attitude carries over to public transportation providers too. Japan’s largest rail provider, Japan Railways Group (also known as JR) is particularly committed to presenting an image of its staff as courteous and capable, so many were shocked to learn that one of JR’s conductors recently flipped off a station-goer.
The incident took place last Saturday at Hakonegasaki Station, located on the Hachiko Line in western Tokyo, and can be seen in the images below.
めざましテレビで八高線で中指立てた車掌やってたしw#めざましテレビ pic.twitter.com/5y53fNqCmh— TJライナー (@donanbus2809) January 24, 2021
As snow fell on the evening of January 23, word got out that the Hachiko Line would be running its 209-series carriages. This older model has been largely phased out of service, but issues with the weather that day prompted a temporary comeback, and a pair of train enthusiasts had come to Hakonegasaki Station to take photos from the platform. At around 8:30, though, the JR conductor at the rear of one train bird-bombed the photo by extending both his arm and his middle finger as the train pulled away.
One of the rail fans posted a video of the incident on Twitter, and some wondered if he may have been exhibiting the less-than-polite behavior that train enthusiasts are sometimes known for. He explained, though, that he had been properly standing behind the yellow safety lines marked on the platform, and that he hadn’t been using a flash, using an umbrella, or doing anything else that he felt would pose a safety risk or impeded the staff from doing their job and other passengers from getting on or of the train.
Eventually the video caught JR’s attention, and the company was able to determine who the conductor in the video was. When asked about the incident, he admitted to flipping the rail fans off, saying that he didn’t like that they were taking pictures of the train that he would be visible in as well. However, with tie to reflect on his conduct, he said that losing his temper and reacting the way he did was “inexcusable,” and JR has said “We deeply apologize for the offense this has caused our customers. We are taking this infraction very seriously, and we will be strictly educating the employee on the proper course of action to take.”
Thankfully, the conductor’s conduct isn’t the norm for JR staff, and in wake of the incident some other rail fans have posted examples of the much friendlier service the company is usually known for, such as this Shinkansen conductor cheerfully waving to kids on the platform at Kanazawa Station…
JR八高線の運転士が中指を立てて話題になっていましたが、北陸新幹線の運転士が居合わせた子供に向かって手を振ってくれたホッコリ映像があるので上げてみる。— jin_ishii@JK_ドローン (@jin_ishiiJK) January 26, 2021
金沢駅で撮影🚄 pic.twitter.com/iRf8md432q
…or this one on the Tohoku Main Line waving goodbye.
八高線の車掌が撮り鉄に中指を立てたことが話題となっていますね。— 🌸房総の暴走特急🌸 (@kaisoku58t) January 25, 2021
ではここで、JR東日本の東北本線の車掌さんを見てみましょう。 pic.twitter.com/AsaNin8SLo
Ultimately, while it’s understandable that some people don’t like being in pictures, Japan’s sizable community of passionate rail fans didn’t just spring up overnight, and its always had a lot of overlap with photography buffs. Being a conductor, especially one for JR, means it’s inevitable that a certain amount of amateur photography is going to happen at your workplace, and if incidentally showing up in someone’s photos is going to set you off, it’s really not a job you’re mentally suited for.
Sources: J Cast News via Livedoor News via Jin, Otakomu, Hachima Kiko
Top image: Pakutaso
Leave a Reply