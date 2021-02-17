The long goodbye has been a long time coming for Fukushima’s Akaiwa Station.
If you’re waiting for a train in Tokyo, you probably don’t have very long to wait. With so many people needing to get across and around the city at all times of the day, a few minutes of patience is really all you need until the next train pulls up and stops at the platform to let passengers on and off.
But it’s a very different story at Akaiwa Station in Fukushima Prefecture, where the last time a train made a stop was four years ago.
Akaiwa sits high in the mountains in the north part of Fukushima City, not far from the borderline with Yamanashi Prefecture. Built in 1910, its secluded location and rugged surrounding scenery have earned it the nickname “The Unexplored Station,” and it’s become an aspirational destination for rail fans.
奥羽本線の赤岩駅が廃止されることが決まったそうです。 pic.twitter.com/iqFE253sy4— すこんぶ (@Sukonbu115yb) January 20, 2021
However, in the century since its opening, the local demand for rail travel has dwindled down to next to nothing. While Akaiwa used to be an intermediary point for travelers making their way through the eastern half of Japan’s northeastern Tohoku region, faster trains mean less reason to stop in the area, and a shrinking local resident population has further cut down on passenger numbers. Currently, there are only three homes within 30 minutes of the station.
とうとう3月で奥羽本線 赤岩駅が廃止ということで写真を探していました( ´-` )— しらたま (@siratama_net) January 20, 2021
数年前の雪の降る12月に訪問。道が狭い上、かなりの秘境にあるので、たどり着くのは結構大変でした💦 pic.twitter.com/xZXMZP50Lm
So while the line that Akaiwa is on, the JR Ou Main Line, still has trains running on it, the last one to stop there did so back in March of 2017. In addition, trains stopped making winter stops at Akaiwa all the way back in December of 2012, with Japan Railways citing difficulties in removing snow from the passenger-use section of the facilities outweighing the benefits to the few people who used the station during that time of year.
▼ A 2015 photo of Akaiwa Station’s timetable shows a grand total of two trains per day, a northbound departing at 6:43 a.m., and a southbound at 7:40 p.m.
本日2015年11月30日を以って、山田線の浅岸駅、大志田駅、奥羽本線の赤岩駅は今年度の営業を終えました。— 柾谷 洋平🇯🇵 (@horomin777) November 30, 2015
来年3月に、これまでと同じ様に営業を再開してくれる事を祈りましょう（特に浅岸、大志田駅、、、）
お疲れ様でした(-人-) pic.twitter.com/z7AaLmJg6d
Now, rail operator JR East has made the decision to officially shut down Akaiwa, and will be removing its listing as an Ou Main Line station on March 12 as part of its annual timetable update.
シティラビットと同じく赤岩駅廃止か...— 苦竹 (@Nigatake_) January 21, 2021
営業してた頃と休止後の駅・ホーム・駅名標の写真をあげておきます
休止前 2016/6/14撮影
休止後 2017/7/1撮影 pic.twitter.com/z1F3hs2sXB
Considering the decision is largely based on a lack of passenger demand, odds are Akaiwa’s closure won’t be such a major problem for the local community, but it’s a sad development for people with a general interest in architectural vestiges of the past. JR is cautioning would-be visitors against entering the premises, due to a lack of winter maintenance, but odds are rail fans will be motivated to swing by the area for one last look from afar, though ironically they’ll need a car to get there.
Sources: Yomiuri Shimbun, Fukushima Minyu Shimbun, JR East
Top image: Wikipedia/Mchew
