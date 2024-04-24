Pokémon plushies and nearly one-pound burgers promise a very good night’s sleep.

“Playing video games” has long been one of the most tempting reasons to stay up past your regular bedtime and whittle down the amount of sleep you get. So it was actually very thoughtful of The Pokémon Company to think of a way for fans to have it both ways with the release of Pokémon Sleep, which rewards you in the game for getting more and better sleep in the real world.

Of course, the more comfortable you are, the better you’ll sleep, and so with the game’s one-year anniversary coming up, the Grand Hyatt Hotel will be offering special Pokémon Sleep-themed rooms for you to stay in, immersing yourself in a Pokémon-themed environment before drifting off into ostensibly Pokémon-filled dreams.

There are two different plans available, the first of which is called the Pokémon Sleep Suite Room Stay. Based on the hotel’s chairman suite, this plan sees the main room transformed into a recreation of the campsite from Pokémon Sleep’s Greengrass Isle, with game artwork decorating the walls and a quintet of sleeping Pokémon plushies (Snorlax, Pikachu, Slowpoke, Cubone, and Chikorita) to keep you company.

The nearly life-sized Snorlax is obviously too big to lug home, but the four other plushies are yours to keep, as is a wellness bag bundle with a T-shirt, backpack, pouch, drink bottle, herbal tea, and bath salts.

Since it can be tough to fall asleep when your stomach is growling, the accommodation plan keeps you well fed too. For dinner, the hotel staff will deliver to your room a massive 450-gram (15.9-ounce) Snorlax cheeseburger.

The burger is accompanied by a real-word version of Pokémon Sleep’s in-game Snoozy Tomato Salad, but don’t worry, they haven’t forgotten about dessert, as your in-room dinner also includes a slice of the game’s Lucky Chant Apple Pie.

▼ Whether you’re asleep or just in a food coma, you will be relaxed after eating this.

A breakfast of Pokémon pancakes is also served in your room.

Only one room in the Grand Hyatt is becoming a Pokémon suite, but there will also be 10 Pokémon Sleep king and twin-bed rooms.

Instead of the giant Snorlax plushie, these are outfitted with a special Snorlax blanket, plus one of the four smaller sleeping plushies, who appear to need to stay behind in the room when you check-out. The non-suite rooms do still have a wellness bag bundle, though, with a canvas tote bag replacing the backpack…

…and also include a Pokémon pancake breakfast, served as part of the hotel’s French Kitchen buffet. That does mean that you’re on your own for dinner, although the Snorlax Burger is still a possible option, as 10 will be served daily in the hotel’s Oak Door steakhouse, as will 10 Pikachu dessert burgers, which are chocolate banana sundaes in sandwich form.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo will be offering the Pokémon rooms and food from July 1 to August 31. Oh, and if those dates don’t match up with your travel plans, we can show you how to make your own Pikachu burgers at home.

