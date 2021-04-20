Ramen expert shows us the most luxurious way to drop 1,000 yen at 7-Eleven.

When you’re in the mood for ramen, any convenience store in Japan can help you get your fix with a bowl of simple instant noodles. But what about those times when you’re craving the really good stuff, a hearty, heaping helping of noodles, veggies, and meat, like the one pictured above? Those absolutely require a trip to a dedicated ramen restaurant right?

Not necessarily, because that entire mouthwatering meal was put together with stuff from a quick convenience store run, and with just a few minutes of prep time and no more specialized equipment than a microwave and a hot water kettle.

The recipe comes from Japanese Twitter user @h_gashiyama, and has just three ingredients and about as many steps.

You’ll need to pick up:

● A container of tonkotsu/pork stock ramen (@h_gashiyama recommends 7-Eleven’s Buta Ramen, but any of these should do the trick)

● A pack of bean sprouts

● A pack of kakuni (braised cubed pork)

Once you’ve got all those assembled, tear open the bag of bean sprouts and pop it in the microwave for three minutes at 600 watts. While that’s going on, you can also add boiling water to your ramen to cook the noodles, which should also take about three minutes. Once the noodles are ready, pop the kakuni in the microwave to warm it up too.

Then it’s time to combine them. Pile the bean sprouts and pork on top of the noodles, and then take the leftover sauce and juices from the pouch the kakuni came in and pour it over everything for a final enhancement of the flavor.

“This is the most luxurious way to spend 1,000 yen [US$9.65] at a convenience store,” @h_gashiyama declares, promising that the result is something fans of famous heavyweight Tokyo ramen chain Ramen Jiro will love.

@h_gashiyama’s convenience store decadence has earned a slew of salivating comments along the lines of “That looks soooo good,” and “Yep, I know what I’m having for dinner tonight.” A few commenters even offered their own suggestions for other worthy ramen toppings you can get at 7-Eleven, like pre-cooked soft-boiled eggs and sliced soy sauce-seasoned garlic cloves.

Now, skeptics might be wondering if this recipe only tastes good to people who don’t have a suitably developed appreciation for proper ramen…but @h_gashiyama’s credentials are extremely solid, as he’s the owner of a ramen restaurant called Tan Tan Tiger, which has two locations in Tokyo, in the Asakusabashi and Nakano neighborhoods, which also offers kits for making your own at home through its website here.

▼ Tan Tan Tiger’s ramen

So why bother telling people how to put together awesome pork stock ramen for themselves with stuff they can grab from the convenience store? Well, for starters Tan Tan Tiger specializes in a different kind of ramen entirely, focusing on a brothless, spicy tan tan ramen. And maybe, sometimes in this world you come up with an idea that’s simply too good not to share.

