How do you put a ramen bowl together? This puzzle will teach you!

If you’re a fan of puzzles, especially three-dimensional puzzles, you’ll want to keep your eye on Japanese toy company Mega House (part of the Bandai Namco group), which often makes fun and educational 3-D puzzles like kimokawaii Sanrio skeleton puzzles. For example, their latest release is the “Order up! Shoyu Ramen Disassembly Puzzle”, which has 25 parts that teach you all about what goes into a bowl of ramen with a soy-based sauce.

The parts of the puzzle make up the sauce, noodles, and toppings, and like many 3-D puzzles, they aren’t like your average pieces. They come in different shapes and sizes to make the puzzle more challenging to put together.

There are eight pieces for the noodles, 13 for the soup, three for the toppings (chashu pork, green onions, and bamboo shoots), and then, of course, the bowl. When properly assembled, the parts go in the order of putting together a real bowl of ramen (broth, noodles, broth, toppings), so you can learn all about how a ramen pro serves a bowl.

The broth pieces are also transparent, so you can see the noodles underneath them when the puzzle is complete.

It also comes with two bonus pieces: a pair of bamboo chopsticks in a paper sleeve and a sheet tray, so you can even display your finished puzzle like a bowl of ramen served at a restaurant!

The cost of the “Order up! Shoyu Ramen Disassembly Puzzle” is 1,980 yen (US$14.40), and you can find it at department stores, hobby shops, and wherever other puzzles are sold. While you’re there, you can pick up Mega House’s other educational 3-D models, like their King Salmon version, which teaches about sushi cuts and the anatomy of the salmon.

Source: PR Times via Entabe

Images: PR Times

