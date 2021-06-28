The newest kind of Cup Noodle is here…with the newest kind of Mystery Meat!

Cup Noodle is one of Japan’s top instant noodle brands, and for good reason. The simple but delicious formula is cheap, convenient, and delicious, and comes in a variety of flavors. One of the most popular flavors is Mystery Meat, whose meaty toppings of unknown nature should be off-putting, but in a country where you never really have to worry about food safety, no one really minds.

This summer the Mystery Meat got an upgrade: you can now enjoy Karaage Mystery Meat as a topping in your Cup Noodle! With the new Karaage Lemon flavor, you can get a taste of delicious fried chicken spritzed with lemon in Cup Noodle form.

But it isn’t chicken; it’s Mystery Meat! And you don’t have to worry about what’s in it because they’ve announced it themselves. The “Mystery Meat Karaage” is made primarily with soy protein and was developed specially by Cup Noodle to replicate the texture of karaage. Apparently, the Mystery Meat Karaage are just as juicy!

In this Karaage Lemon Cup Noodle, the Karaage Mystery Meat is paired with a broth featuring garlic, ginger, and black pepper. With the acidity and tartness of lemons to balance out the kick of the soup, this makes for a flavor you’ll never get tired of.

The Karaage Lemon flavor comes in Cup Noodle’s gratuitous BIG cup, so it should satisfy even the hungriest of eaters. There’s no word on if this is a limited-edition product, but since Cup Noodle has announced that the Lemon Karaage flavor is the first of the Mystery Meat Karaage variety, we can probably expect it to stick around for a while–and for other flavors to come out soon, too!

Images: Nissin

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]